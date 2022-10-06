Hot streaks put to test as powerhouses clash

Elsewhere, Vipers Kristiansand, the only side to boast three wins after the first three matches, travel to Germany to face Bietigheim, who have not lost a match for 19 months, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will aim to bounce back from two consecutive losses when they meet Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

In group B, the focus is on the match between CS Rapid Bucuresti and Team Esbjerg, as the Romanian champions will have their mettle tested against a team that participated at the EHF FINAL4 2022.

GROUP A

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 9 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

CSM are one of the five teams still unbeaten in the competition, boasting two wins and a draw in their first three matches of the season, as they hold a three-point advantage over Odense

if they do not lose on Sunday, CSM will record their best start in eight seasons in the EHF Champions League Women – going four matches unbeaten

after only 114 games, the Romanian side need only 24 goals to become the 11th team in history to hit the 3,000-goal milestone, having scored an average of 26.33 goals per game

the Danish side have never started Europe's top competition with three losses, and their game against CSM becomes vital for their future in the Champions League

Odense's goalkeepers, Martina Thörn and Althea Reinhardt, have the largest number of saves – 47 – and the best saving efficiency in the competition so far, 37 per cent

the Romanian side have never met Odense and have had mixed results against Danish sides in away games, winning five games, drawing one and losing three

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Sunday 9 October, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

FTC have lost the past two games against Bietigheim and Brest and travel to Ljubljana trying to steer clear of their worst losing run in the competition, four games in a row, which has happened five times

only HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, with 64 goals, have a worse attacking performance this season than FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who have scored 67 goals, 24 fewer than Krim

Krim right wing Jovanka Radicevic needs only four goals to become the second player in the competition’s history after Anita Görbicz to hit the 1,000-goal milestone

the Slovenian champions can secure their first two-game winning streak in the EHF Champions League Women since October 2017

the Hungarian side have never started a season with three losses, and they need a strong result against Krim to bounce back

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Sunday 9 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Vipers are currently enjoying their best-ever start in the competition and are the only side to have taken three wins in their first three matches

the reigning champions have won their last nine matches in a row – their longest winning streak in the Champions League

provided they stay unbeaten in this match, Bietigheim will set their longest unbeaten run in Europe's top competition – four matches in a row

Bietigheim have the best attack in the competition, with 114 goals scored, and the best defence, with 71 goals conceded, one fewer than Vipers, as the top two defences clash in this match

the German side are still eyeing their 10th win in the competition, after starting the season with only seven wins in 40 games, but are still on a 59-game unbeaten run in all competitions, dating back to March 2021

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)

Sunday 9 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV