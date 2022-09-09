How did Anna Vyakhireva fall back in love with handball?

Eyebrows were raised when Anna Vyakhireva announced her temporary retirement from handball after the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, when she won the silver medal, her second medal in the prestigious competition, after the gold from Rio 2016.

Vyakhireva was only 26 years old, but cited personal reasons for her decision, one that saw one of the best players in the world, a two-time MVP at the Olympic Games and the MVP of the Women's EHF EURO 2018, take a break.

One year later, the diminutive right back, one of the most talented players in the past decade, who earned her first MVP title at the Olympic Games when she was only 21 years old, is ready to take the handball world by storm once again.

And the reason for the comeback is not overcomplicated. In fact, like for every difficult question, the easiest answer is probably the simplest one.

“Well, during my break, I realised that I loved handball a lot and it is the only thing I can really do well,” laughs Vyakhireva when asked about her break.

Did she miss handball at all during her self-imposed break – before returning for Rostov-Don in the spring to win the national championship?

"I will be brutally honest here. I did not miss handball at all, nor did I regret my decision. It was nice to have a rest and help my body get back to the proper level to compete. It was also nice to do nothing.”

"But when I was finally back on the court, I realised that I love this sport, I love this life and I am ready to have a proper comeback," added the 27-year-old right back.