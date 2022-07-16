How do you stop two unstoppable attacks at the M20 EHF EURO 2022?

With just six seconds left in the preliminary round match of the M20 EHF EURO 2022 between Portugal and Spain, the game was tied, 35:35. Having already scored 13 goals, right back Francisco Mota da Costa received the ball one more time from his brother, Martim Mota da Costa, in a desperate attempt to give Portugal the win.

Losing his balance, the 17-year-old right back still managed to get the shot in and scored, helping Portugal seal their third consecutive win at the M20 EHF EURO 2022.

Few would have thought that Portugal and Spain would meet again. Even fewer people believed that their next game will decide who wins the competition. But here they are, the top two attacks in the competition, the teams which dazzled and confused their opponents, ready to lock horns once again for the gold medal.

For Portugal, this will be their second final at the M20 EHF EURO, after losing the one played in 2010, against Denmark. On the other hand, Spain can seal their third trophy if they win on Sunday, yet the ask will be high for "Los Hispanos".

"I will not be disappointed if the game is totally different, but the result is the same. That would mean that we will be the champions," said Carlos Martingo, Portugal's coach, who has nurtured this amazing generation and made a whole country dream.