Iberian rivals clash for gold in the M20 EHF EURO 2022 final

After 11 days of handball and 55 matches, the much-awaited answer will be clear on Sunday: either Portugal or Spain will become the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 champions.

It has been a magical tournament for the two Iberian rivals, but especially for hosts Portugal, who can become European M20 champions for the first time if they win their sixth game of the tournaments.

On the other hand, Spain can become only the third country to win three gold medals in the competition, after Denmark and Germany.

In the bronze medal match, both Serbia and Sweden are aiming for their first third-place finish at the M20 EHF EURO after suffering losses in the semi-finals on Friday evening.

FINAL

Spain vs Portugal

Sunday 17 July, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

this is the first time when two teams that previously met in the competition face off in the final since 2012, when Germany beat Sweden twice and won the gold medal

in the first game between the two sides, Portugal secured a last-gasp 36:35 win against Spain, courtesy of a goal scored in the last second by right back Francisco Mota da Costa

Francisco Mota da Costa (47 goals) is the tournament’s top scorer, while Spain’s best scorer in the competition is right wing Antonio Martínez (36 goals)

(36 goals) Spain and Portugal are the top two attacks in the competition, as Spain have scored 218 goals – an average of 36.3 goals per game – while Portugal are second in the standings, with 196 goals, or an average of 32.6 goals per game

Spain have won two of their three M20 EHF EURO finals, while Portugal lost their only final played until this point – against Denmark in 2010

Portugal and Spain are the only teams in the competition that have only lost one game up until this point. Portugal suffered a loss against Hungary in the main round, while Spain lost in the preliminary round against their final opponents

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Serbia vs Sweden

Sunday 17 July, 15:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

Serbia last fought for a medal in 2006 – as Serbia and Montenegro – and lost in the bronze medal game against Denmark

Sweden have never won the bronze medal, but they could jump to fifth place in the all-time standings for the number of medals – three – after having already secured the silver twice

the Scandinavian side has the best defensive record in the competition, conceding only 24.8 goals per game in the first six matches at the M20 EHF EURO 2022

when the two sides collided in the main round, Serbia secured a clear 32:27 win, handing Sweden their first loss in the competition

Serbia's Milos Kos and Stefan Dodic have been nothing short of spectacular throughout the tournament, combining for 33.6 per cent of their team's goals, 62 out of 184

Other matches on Sunday

5-6 PLACEMENT MATCH

France vs Hungary

Sunday 17 July, 13:30 CEST, live on EHFTV



7-8 PLACEMENT MATCH

Denmark vs Germany

Sunday 17 July, 11:00 CEST, live on EHFTV