How learning from the best created a new star

“I am lucky to have great mentors,” Alicia Gogirla said.

For an 18-year-old, ready for her big handball breakthrough, receiving tips from all-time greats like Andrea Lekic or Anita Görbicz is priceless.

When your mother is Simona Gogirla, the top scorer of the Women’s EHF EURO 2000, the standards are raised automatically.

For Alicia Gogirla, CSM’s young right back, the expectations were always going to be high. Her heritage, following in her mother’s footsteps, was definitely going to bring the pressure on her shoulders.

But for a rookie in the DELO EHF Champions League, the words flow freely, unbeknownst of everything that revolves around her.

“When I was little, I was not thinking about handball at all, I was dreaming to be a veterinary physician. Or maybe a top model,” Gogirla said.

“But as my mother was a top player, I started playing handball. First, it was only to take up another sport, but as time passed, I totally fell in love with this sport. I was also doing athletics and karate, but when I started to enjoy handball so much, I knew this was always going to be my life.”

While her mother was a towering left back, who was one of the most powerful shooters of her generation, Alicia is left-handed, therefore making the transition to the right back position, one that the Romanian women’s national team and the Romanian top clubs always fell short on.

“My mum, of course, helped a lot. Even when I was not thinking about being a professional handball player, she chimed in with great pieces of advice. She did not stop until now and I am really grateful to have this help,” added CSM’s right back.