How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 draw
Tuesday marks a big day for the four teams still dreaming to lift the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 trophy. They will learn their first opponents at the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 in Cologne in June as the semi-final pairings will be drawn in Vienna, with 27 TV partners covering the ceremony live.
They might all have their own preferences for which opponents they would like to draw… or rather avoid. But on Tuesday morning, Barça, Lomza Vive Kielce, Telekom Veszprém, and THW Kiel will find out who they are really going to play in the semi-finals of the EHF FINAL4 on Saturday 18 June.
Just as eager as those teams to learn the semi-final schedule are the handball fans across Europe – and beyond. Here is how they can follow the draw proceedings at the EHF office in Vienna on Tuesday 24 May at 11:00 CEST.
The draw will feature one key player from each of the four teams, as Barça's Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, Kielce's Alex Dujshebaev, Kiel's Sander Sagosen, and Veszprém's Rasmus Lauge will be joining draw moderator Markus Floth via video.
Fans will be able to follow the draw for the highlight event of the season live on EHFTV*, the EHF Champions League Facebook page* and Home of Handball YouTube channel* with live tweets on the official Twitter channel, @ehfcl.
The draw will also be broadcast live in the following countries:
BIH – Arena Sport 1
BLR – Belarus 5
BUL – B1B
CRO – Arena Sport 2
DEN – Viaplay
ESP – BarcaTV
ESP – Esport 3
FIN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport Player
GEO – Silk Sport HD1
HUN – Sport 1
HUN – MTVA
ISR – Sport 3
ITA – Elevensports
KOS – Arena Sport 1
LUX – FLH Facebook/Instagram
MENA region – ONTIME Sport
MKD – Arena Sport 1
MNE – Arena Sport 1
NED – Ziggo Sport Docu
NOR – Viaplay
POL – Eurosport Player
ROU – Orange Sport
ROU – Digi Sport
SRB – Arena Sport 1
SLO – Arena Sport 1
SWE – Viaplay
UKR – Sport 1
Worldwide – EHFTV/Home of Handball Youtube/EHFCL Facebook*
* geo-restrictions may apply
