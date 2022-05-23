How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 draw

They might all have their own preferences for which opponents they would like to draw… or rather avoid. But on Tuesday morning, Barça, Lomza Vive Kielce, Telekom Veszprém, and THW Kiel will find out who they are really going to play in the semi-finals of the EHF FINAL4 on Saturday 18 June.

Just as eager as those teams to learn the semi-final schedule are the handball fans across Europe – and beyond. Here is how they can follow the draw proceedings at the EHF office in Vienna on Tuesday 24 May at 11:00 CEST.

The draw will feature one key player from each of the four teams, as Barça's Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, Kielce's Alex Dujshebaev, Kiel's Sander Sagosen, and Veszprém's Rasmus Lauge will be joining draw moderator Markus Floth via video.

Fans will be able to follow the draw for the highlight event of the season live on EHFTV*, the EHF Champions League Facebook page* and Home of Handball YouTube channel* with live tweets on the official Twitter channel, @ehfcl.

The draw will also be broadcast live in the following countries:

BIH – Arena Sport 1

BLR – Belarus 5

BUL – B1B

CRO – Arena Sport 2

DEN – Viaplay

ESP – BarcaTV

ESP – Esport 3

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport Player

GEO – Silk Sport HD1

HUN – Sport 1

HUN – MTVA

ISR – Sport 3

ITA – Elevensports

KOS – Arena Sport 1

LUX – FLH Facebook/Instagram

MENA region – ONTIME Sport

MKD – Arena Sport 1

MNE – Arena Sport 1

NED – Ziggo Sport Docu

NOR – Viaplay

POL – Eurosport Player

ROU – Orange Sport

ROU – Digi Sport

SRB – Arena Sport 1

SLO – Arena Sport 1

SWE – Viaplay

UKR – Sport 1

Worldwide – EHFTV/Home of Handball Youtube/EHFCL Facebook*

* geo-restrictions may apply

photo Barça © 2021 Axel Heimken