How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022

Watch on EHFTV and live TV

The free-to-watch EHFTV platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, will find all four matches of the EHF FINAL4, though geo-restrictions apply in certain regions. The platform is fully adaptable for all devices, whether fans are enjoying the matches at home or catching them on the go on a mobile device.

In addition, a wide range of broadcasters across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia will

be airing the EHF FINAL4.

AUT - DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport 1

BLR – Belarus 5 / Belarus webTV

BUL – B1B TV

CRO – Arena Sport 1

CZE – Sport 1

DEN – TV 3 Max & Viaplay

ESP – DAZN

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport 2 & Player

GEO – Silk Sport HD 1

GER - DAZN

HUN – Sport 1

ISR – Sport 1

ITA – SKY SPORT

KOS – Arena Sport 1

LAT – Best4Sports

LTU – Sport 1

LUX – ApartTV & FLH.LU

MENA region – ONTIME

MKD – Arena Sport 1

MNE – Arena Sport 1

NED – ZS Tennis

NOR – V4 & Viaplay

POL – Eurosport Player

POR – Sport TV 6

ROU – Orange Sport 1

ROU – Digi Sport 2

SRB – Arena Sport 1

SLO – Arena Sport 1

SUI – DAZN

SVK – Sport 1

SWE – V Sport 1 & Viaplay

TUR – TRT SPOR YILDIIZ & trt.spor.com.tr

UKR – Sport 1

WORLD – EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)

The most useful thing you'll need this weekend! 📺 Turn on your TV station or https://t.co/IXYHSdERe0 to enjoy the #ehffinal4 🏆



Who'll you watch it with? 😍#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/R1zaN2iGfC — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 2, 2022



Tune in to Twitch for (p)review shows



EHF’s own Home of Handball channel on streaming platform Twitch is known by many handball fans.

This weekend, the channel will feature preview and review shows throughout the weekend. With multiple EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus and Nedzad Smajlagic as main hosts, the Twitch show will come live from the media call at the official teams’ hotel on Friday from 11:00 CEST, as players and coaches will be invited for light-hearted chats with Anja and Nedzad.

The Twitch show returns on both Saturday and Sunday at 14:00 CEST as business gets serious: Anja and Nedzad will be previewing the matches, talking more about handball, tactics, etc. with a range of guests, including influencers, players, coaches, and experts – both live and remote.

Live blog guides through all the action

Many fans have become familiar over the past two seasons with the live blog on eurohandball.com, where EHF editors guide fans through every minute of the action. During the EHF FINAL4, fans will find coverage of all four matches, live comments as the action unfolds, updates on results, discussion on upcoming games, links for where to watch, a rounded overview of the social media conversation – and much more.

Statistics straight from the arena

Can’t watch the action live? Never fear, the ticker is here.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of the 60 minutes of thrills with information such as goals, punishments, team and individual scoring rates, and more. Thanks to on-site management, the live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home.

Get social...

The dedicated EHF Champions League social media channels offer near-to-live clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, and reposting of the clubs’ best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Once the final buzzer has sounded, and – on Sunday – the trophy has been handed over to the EHF Champions League 2021/22 winners, fans can read about all what happened in the reviews on the EHF Champions League website.

... and follow the influencers

They are hip, they are trendy, and they have loads of followers on their social media channels. Live from the MVM Dome in Budapest, four international influencers will be sharing their impressions of the EHF FINAL4 with their fans throughout the weekend.

Melody Donchet and Andreas Cetkovic from France, Zozo Kempf from Hungary, and Tobias Møller of Denmark will live the on-site experience to the fullest – and keep their hundreds of thousands of followers up to date.