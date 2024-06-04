How to follow the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024

Live broadcasters
The semi-finals and finals on 8/9 June are available to watch at local broadcasters. Here is the full list, correct as of 4 June 2024.
AUT – DAZN
BIH – Arena Sport
CRO – Arena Sport
CAN – DAZN
CZE – AMC
DEN – DR
DEN – Handball Channels
ESP – TV3 Catalunya
ESP – DAZN
FAR – Handball Channels
FAR-DR
FIN – Handball Channels
FRA – Eurosport
GEO – Silknet
GER – DAZN
GER – DYN
GER – DF1
HUN – AMC
ISR – SportsTV
ITA – Pallamano TV
ITA – Sky Sports
JPN – DAZN
KOS – Arena Sport
LTU – Sports 1
MENA – KTV
MKD – Arena Sport
MNE – Arena Sport
NED – Ziggo
NOR – Handball Channels
POL – Eurosport
POR – Sports TV
ROU – Orange Sport
ROU – Great Sport
ROU – Digital Sport
SRB – Arena Sport
SLO – Arena Sport
SLO - VOYO
SUI – DAZN
SVK – AMC
SWE – Handball Channels
TUR – SportsTV
TUR – TRT (Final only)
WORLD – EHFTV *
*Geo-restrictions may apply
Website and live blog
Following the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 has never been easier! Our EHF editors and journalists will report live from Cologne and will provide you with previews and reviews of the matches, as well as features of your favourite players and teams. Just make sure you check out the live blog, starting on Thursday, and the website to get all the updates.
EHF Champions League social media channels
It's going to be an unforgettable weekend for all handball fans. Whether you're joining us in Cologne, or following the show from home, you'll get to be a part of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. All you need to do is follow the EHF social media accounts to get exclusive behind-the-scenes action, clips with your favourite players and the latest news. Head to the EHF Champions League Facebook , Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) pages, as well as to our Home of Handball TikTok and YouTube channels to support your team and take part in the celebration!
Friday Media Call Live Podcast
To bring you even more on-site content, our weekly podcast “The Spin” will also be live at the Media Call of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024. Guests' insights and conversations with the players from the final teams will be live on YouTube . Viewers will have the opportunity to interact with the hosts, ask questions to the players and win jerseys and official merchandise.
Saturday and Sunday
Starting at 14:00 CEST, we bring the action right from the courtside to Instagram and YouTube, reporting live from the LANXESS arena. Fans and followers have never been closer to the action, as our social media team will capture players' instant reactions after each match.
Again, viewers can interact with the hosts and players by asking questions or participating in quizzes to win jerseys, balls and more.
The stream will be live on Instagram and YouTube , starting at 14:00 CEST and it will also be available five minutes after the end of each match.
Martin Vilstrup and Bengt Kunkel will join the live shows to bring their insights.
Main photo © Aniko Kovacs