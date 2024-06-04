How to follow the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024

Live broadcasters

The semi-finals and finals on 8/9 June are available to watch at local broadcasters. Here is the full list, correct as of 4 June 2024.

AUT – DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport

CRO – Arena Sport

CAN – DAZN

CZE – AMC

DEN – DR

DEN – Handball Channels

ESP – TV3 Catalunya

ESP – DAZN

FAR – Handball Channels

FAR-DR

FIN – Handball Channels

FRA – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

GER – DAZN

GER – DYN

GER – DF1

HUN – AMC

ISR – SportsTV

ITA – Pallamano TV

ITA – Sky Sports

JPN – DAZN

KOS – Arena Sport

LTU – Sports 1

MENA – KTV

MKD – Arena Sport

MNE – Arena Sport

NED – Ziggo

NOR – Handball Channels

POL – Eurosport

POR – Sports TV

ROU – Orange Sport

ROU – Great Sport

ROU – Digital Sport

SRB – Arena Sport

SLO – Arena Sport

SLO - VOYO

SUI – DAZN

SVK – AMC

SWE – Handball Channels

TUR – SportsTV

TUR – TRT (Final only)

WORLD – EHFTV *

*Geo-restrictions may apply

Website and live blog

Following the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 has never been easier! Our EHF editors and journalists will report live from Cologne and will provide you with previews and reviews of the matches, as well as features of your favourite players and teams. Just make sure you check out the live blog, starting on Thursday, and the website to get all the updates.

EHF Champions League social media channels

It's going to be an unforgettable weekend for all handball fans. Whether you're joining us in Cologne, or following the show from home, you'll get to be a part of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. All you need to do is follow the EHF social media accounts to get exclusive behind-the-scenes action, clips with your favourite players and the latest news. Head to the EHF Champions League Facebook , Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) pages, as well as to our Home of Handball TikTok and YouTube channels to support your team and take part in the celebration!

Friday Media Call Live Podcast

To bring you even more on-site content, our weekly podcast “The Spin” will also be live at the Media Call of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024. Guests' insights and conversations with the players from the final teams will be live on YouTube . Viewers will have the opportunity to interact with the hosts, ask questions to the players and win jerseys and official merchandise.

Saturday and Sunday

Starting at 14:00 CEST, we bring the action right from the courtside to Instagram and YouTube, reporting live from the LANXESS arena. Fans and followers have never been closer to the action, as our social media team will capture players' instant reactions after each match.

Again, viewers can interact with the hosts and players by asking questions or participating in quizzes to win jerseys, balls and more.

The stream will be live on Instagram and YouTube , starting at 14:00 CEST and it will also be available five minutes after the end of each match.

Martin Vilstrup and Bengt Kunkel will join the live shows to bring their insights.

Main photo © Aniko Kovacs