Fans’ vote for EHF Excellence Awards starts 11 June

The second edition of the EHF Excellence Awards will honour the best players of the 2023/24 campaign in European handball. Players, coaches, fans, and media are invited to vote for the men’s and the women’s team of the season, with the fans’ vote starting Tuesday 11 June at noon (12:00 CEST) in the Home of Handball app.

And the winner is… get ready again for the EHF Excellence Awards! Now in its second year after the inaugural edition in June 2023, the awards honour the best players of the 2023/24 season in European handball, naming a team of the season for both men and women.

Those teams will be determined by four stakeholder groups: players, coaches, media, and fans, who are all invited to vote for their favourite players of the season. The vote of each stakeholder group accounts for 25 per cent of the final result.

The fans’ vote starts on Tuesday 11 June at noon (12:00 CEST) in the EHF’s Home of Handball app. All users of the official app can pick their favourites in eight categories: the seven playing positions plus the best defender.

Each category has seven nominees – players who have been selected based on their performance throughout the 2023/24 season by two top-level expert panels. On the women’s side, the panel includes former star players Siraba Dembélé and Eduarda Amorim, as well as Norwegian coach Bent Dahl; for the men, the panel consists of former standout players Víctor Tomás and Vid Kavticnik, and Germany men’s national team coach Alfred Gislason.

The teams of the season will be revealed on the fringes of the draw for the group phase in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 on Thursday 27 June.

Out of the team of the season for each gender, the season’s best player will be selected – and named at the EHF Excellence Awards Gala in Vienna on Saturday 14 December, during the final weekend of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024. On that occasion, the best beach handball player and the rookie of the season will also be awarded.

Last year, Simon Pytlick and Katrine Lunde were named the season’s MVPs. Who will become their successors in the 2023/24 season?