Humans of beach handball: Kristoffer Henriksen

The beginning of the end

We rewind time to Kristoffer Henriksen's childhood. Already at a young age, he found an interest in handball, which would later prove to be his way of life.

“My handball career started 27 years ago. It started because my mother was an active player, and she was a role model for me,” the Norwegian says.

However, the interest in beach handball only appeared a decade ago, when Henriksen was around 22 years old.

Since then, a lot has happened. He has developed into a star player for the Norwegian national beach handball team, recognised by many for his achievements. He himself has three highlights that he particularly remembers.

“What I am most proud of throughout my beach handball career are three things. In 2019, I became MVP at the EHF Beach Handball EURO, where we also won silver. Another thing is when I was voted player of the month by the EHF. And last but not least, when I became top scorer at the 2023 European Games.”

The memories with the team are also one of the most memorable things about life as a beach handball player.

“The best thing about beach handball is all the amazing places we travel to play. And not to forget all the fantastic players and those involved that we meet,” he says.