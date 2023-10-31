THIS IS ME: Allison Pineau

“A jack of all trades.”

Now, that is an expression that would sum up best my career, and maybe even my life. Right from the off, I was interested in a lot of things. Sports, mainly, but not only. And that translated to my later self.

I will not say that my life as a kid was a tough one, but that is all thanks to my mum. She was a single mum, after she divorced my father when I was seven. As a caregiver, she would give everything for her three kids. Money, but also time and devotion. She had very strong values, such as working hard, keeping faith, and remaining true to yourself. This might sound a little bit cliché, but they are still with me, all these years after.

Both my parents came from Guadeloupe, a faraway island, before I was born. I barely knew my dad, especially since he passed away more than 10 years ago, and I rarely talk about him. I did not know him, that’s all. So, my mum did all of the hard work and, if you ask me, she did a pretty good one. She might not have had all of the money in the world, but she did everything she could so we could be happy.

And very early in my life, one thing would very much make me happy: sports. And no matter which one. Very early on, I could see myself having a professional athlete career and everybody would predict that I would have a future in athletics.