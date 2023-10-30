European Cup Women matches with Israeli team canceled

The teams were set to play a doubleheader in Ankara on 11/12 November. However, regarding the current situation in Israel the two matches cannot take place in that weekend and have been canceled by the EHF.

In cooperation with the Israeli Handball Federation it has become clear that no handball activities involving teams from Israel will take place for the time being. This also includes away matches, since flights from and to Israel have been very limited and club delegations would not have been allowed to travel.

As a result, Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan have been released from the EHF European Cup Women 2023/24 and opponents Ankara Yenimahalle BSK are qualified for the Last 16.