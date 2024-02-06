Humans of Beach Handball: Patrik Vizes

His story starts like many others. Most beach handballers’ adventures begin with falling in love with indoor handball at a young age. Patrik Vizes was not different, however, the specialist’s background predestined him to be on the court.

“Both my parents and my sister used to play handball, thus I spent most of my childhood in the handball arena of my hometown, Eger. Yet, for me it was not that obvious that I would be a handball player as football also had a special place in my heart. I started both at the age of seven and played at the highest level possible, but eight years later I had so many invitations from the Hungarian handball powerhouses such as Veszprém and Szeged that I chose handball and, with that, I moved to “the city of Queens”.

In Veszprém, he played together with another Patrik, Veszprém’s Hungarian national team player, the left back Patrik Ligetvári, among other talented youngsters and during that period Vizes became familiar with beach handball.

“The core of our squad went through every age group both in the club and the national team. The spine of the current beach handball national line is from that squad. Norbert Gyene, Bence Zakics, András John who are also my teammates at Hír-Sat BHC were all there with me. We were introduced to beach handball by another mate and fell in love with its vibe.”

Everything started around the ‘Hungarian Sea’ Lake Balaton.

“Our first tournament was the Balaton Cup in Keszthely. We lost to everybody but the sport and its people convinced us to step on that road. We were invited as one extra underage team and joined our current club, although back then its name was Hír-Sat Keszthely. Just like many years later, Balaton is still one of my favourite places to be and still the home of domestic beach handball."