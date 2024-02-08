Race for quarter-final tickets heats up in round 13

FTC are a tough team to face. We know that they are very good defensively, and they have shown their qualities both in the Hungarian league and in the Champions League. They can give every opponent a tough time, and we have to be ready for everything. I think the key is to be a bit more patient than what we were against MKS Zaglebie Lubin last weekend. We have to move their defenders and get into better shooting positions before we finish our attacks. If we play two passes and shoot, it's very easy for the defence.

Tomás Hlavatý Head coach, Vipers Kristiansand