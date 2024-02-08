Race for quarter-final tickets heats up in round 13
The penultimate round of the EHF Champions League Women group phase is bringing even more excitement this weekend. Metz Handball and Team Esbjerg could join Györi Audi ETO KC into the quarter-finals, and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria might book the last remaining spot for the play-offs as they host Vipers Kristiansand in the MOTW on Saturday.
In the past period we played several close matches against Györ. We kept pace with them throughout, but we still couldn't beat them. I hope this bad streak ends soon – even this weekend.
It is never good to lose a match; I think Bucharest played well against us. We will continue to strive for a win, for us only the good game is acceptable. We are preparing for a tough game in Debrecen. They always play well at home, with many fans cheering them on in the arena.
For us, the next match against Lubin is really important. We know that it will be a very tough game because they are playing good and they are pushing everybody to the limit, especially at home. Also for us, it’s really important to recover our fighting spirit and to show everybody our good level again. We want to fight until the end for a chance to be in the next round.
FTC are a tough team to face. We know that they are very good defensively, and they have shown their qualities both in the Hungarian league and in the Champions League. They can give every opponent a tough time, and we have to be ready for everything. I think the key is to be a bit more patient than what we were against MKS Zaglebie Lubin last weekend. We have to move their defenders and get into better shooting positions before we finish our attacks. If we play two passes and shoot, it's very easy for the defence.
Krim are a team with a lot of experience, but their performances have varied this season. We saw it at first hand when we lost to them in Slovenia. But it is a team with many class players that have been at the top level for many years.