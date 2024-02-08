20240208

Race for quarter-final tickets heats up in round 13

Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
08 February 2024, 11:00

The penultimate round of the EHF Champions League Women group phase is bringing even more excitement this weekend. Metz Handball and Team Esbjerg could join Györi Audi ETO KC into the quarter-finals, and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria might book the last remaining spot for the play-offs as they host Vipers Kristiansand in the MOTW on Saturday.

GROUP A

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday 10 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Odense can seal a quarter-finals berth with a win against Buducnost, provided CSM Bucuresti do not win against Bietigheim
  • Buducnost are already out of contention, in spite of their win against Sävehof last round, as they are guaranteed to finish in seventh place
  • no team has scored less goals than Buducnost this season: 278; that is 121 less than Odense after 12 matches
  • Odense have never won on Buducnost’s court, conceding a 28:31 loss in October 2018 and a 24:27 loss in January 2021
  • after their 29:29 draw against Brest, Odense conceded a tough loss in the Danish league, 43:35, against Ikast on Wednesday

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Saturday 10 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Györ, the only unbeaten team in the competition, saw their 11-match winning streak snapped by CSM Bucuresti last week, but the Hungarian side has secured the first place
  • the guests have conceded the lowest number of goals so far, 295 (24.5 per match), the only team to have conceded less than 300 goals after 12 rounds
  • in their second season in the European premium competition, DVSC have sealed a play-off berth and could finish as high as fourth in group A
  • Györ have won the last 39 matches against DVSC in all competitions, but two of the last four wins came by a single goal, while another one was by two goals
  • DVSC Schaeffler need 28 goals to reach the 500-goal milestone in the European premium competition, while Györ are the team with the largest number of goals in history: 8,354

20240208 CLW R13 Preview Quote DVSC
In the past period we played several close matches against Györ. We kept pace with them throughout, but we still couldn't beat them. I hope this bad streak ends soon – even this weekend.
Konszuéla Hámori
Right back, DVSC Schaeffler
20240208 CLW R13 Preview Quote Györ
It is never good to lose a match; I think Bucharest played well against us. We will continue to strive for a win, for us only the good game is acceptable. We are preparing for a tough game in Debrecen. They always play well at home, with many fans cheering them on in the arena.
Stine Oftedal
Centre back, Györi Audi ETO KC

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Sunday 11 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the two teams look to be heading in opposite directions, with CSM sealing four wins in the last five matches, while Bietigheim lost four of the last five
  • CSM can clinch the second place in the final standings by winning their last two matches – this one against Bietigheim and the last match against Odense
  • the Romanian side could earn their 80th win the European premium competition, and would be only the ninth team in history to secure this achievement
  • the leading scorers of both sides – Cristina Neagu and Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc – have both scored 59 goals
  • CSM saw their 58-match unbeaten streak in the Romanian league snapped on Wednesday, after conceding a 28:30 loss against rivals Rapid

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Sunday 11 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Brest are one of the in-form teams in the competition, being on a six-match unbeaten streak, with four wins and two draws
  • Sävehof are only two losses shy of the record losing streak in the history of the EHF Champions League Women, held by Kastamonu, 18 matches in a row
  • the Swedish side has conceded the largest number of goals this season (406) and is the only team to have conceded more than 400 goals
  • no team has conceded more losses than Sävehof in the history of the European premium competition, with the Swedish side having 80 losses in 104 matches
  • Brest right back Valeriia Maslova is the fifth best scorer of the season, with 69 goals, seven less than the top scorer, Ikast’s Markéta Jeřábková

GROUP B

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 10 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Rapid are on a five-game losing streak, their largest-ever in the competition and now must beat Lubin to keep hopes alive of progressing further
  • Lubin are dreaming of their first points in the competition, now on a 12-game losing streak and will try to write history against the Romanian team
  • Rapid secured a narrow win (26:25) in the first game and they are still waiting for their first away win this season
  • despite a seven-point difference, both teams are among the least effective attacks of the competition: Rapid scored 552 time and Lubin are at 540
  • ahead of the crucial game for Rapid they beat CSM Bucuresti in domestic league (30:28), ending CSM's 15-games unbeaten streak in Romania; Lubin won against Szczypiorno Kalisz 36:18

20240201 CLW R12 Preview Quote Rapid
For us, the next match against Lubin is really important. We know that it will be a very tough game because they are playing good and they are pushing everybody to the limit, especially at home. Also for us, it’s really important to recover our fighting spirit and to show everybody our good level again. We want to fight until the end for a chance to be in the next round.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, Rapid Bucuresti

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Saturday 10 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • FTC were close to an early elimination after their worst start to the competition, but can secure a play-off spot if they don’t lose to Vipers
  • the reigning champions are looking to prolong their three-game winning streak since losing to Metz in the beginning of January 2024
  • FTC are trying to turn the tables on Vipers after losing the reverse fixture 37:26 in Norway last September, but are without injured star player Andrea Lekic
  • Vipers’ Jana Knedlikova shares the third sport on the top scorers list with Metz’s Kristina Jörgensen, both on 71 goals
  • the Norwegian team are 13 goals shy of their 3,000th Champions League goal
  • FTC warmed-up against Dunaújvárosi Kohász, beating them 35:23 for the first place in Hungary; Vipers won against Tertnes 31:28

20240208 CLW R13 Preview Quote Vipers
FTC are a tough team to face. We know that they are very good defensively, and they have shown their qualities both in the Hungarian league and in the Champions League. They can give every opponent a tough time, and we have to be ready for everything. I think the key is to be a bit more patient than what we were against MKS Zaglebie Lubin last weekend. We have to move their defenders and get into better shooting positions before we finish our attacks. If we play two passes and shoot, it's very easy for the defence.
Tomás Hlavatý
Head coach, Vipers Kristiansand

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Saturday 10 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after losing by five in a crucial game against Metz Handball, Team Esbjerg want to return to winning and come one step closer to confirming quarter-final spot
  • if Metz beat Ikast in another group game Sunday, both the Danish and the French side are in the quarter-finals
  • in the last nine matches, Krim only have two wins, placing them fifth in the group, but they can be proud of the best defence of the group
  • in their first encounter this season, Krim celebrated 33:27 win with an eight-goal outing by Tamara Mavsar
  • left back Kristine Breistøl leads Esbjerg's attack with 69 goals
  • Esbjerg had no problem against Aarhus United in Denmark, winning on a seven-goal margin

20230910 Team Esbjerg CS Rapid Bucuresti Coach Jensen (2)
Krim are a team with a lot of experience, but their performances have varied this season. We saw it at first hand when we lost to them in Slovenia. But it is a team with many class players that have been at the top level for many years.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday 11 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Metz can confirm their quarter-final spot if they remain undefeated in Denmark; with Ikast's win, the battle for the top of the group will be decided in an exciting last round next week
  • in an high-intensity match, Ikast won the first clash 39:36 in France
  • a win for the French side would also mark their 10th consecutive win in the top-tier competition
  • Ikast’s Markéta Jeřábková leads the top scorer list with 76 goals; Metz players Sarah Bouktit and Kristina Jørgensen are right behind her on 75 and 71, respectively
  • both sides have the strongest attacks of the competition: Metz netted 624 times while Ikast stand at 621 goals after 12 rounds

main image © 2024 Cédric Cedosa

