Highlight Matches focus on EHF EURO qualifiers climax

After all the drama of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, attention turns to the women's national teams battling for a place at the Women's EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

Two rounds of matches will be played over the upcoming international window, and one match per match day has been selected for in-depth coverage as one of the Highlight Matches.

Highlight Matches, first introduced for the Men's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers and then brought into the women's qualifiers for the first two match days in October 2023, provides a viewing experience equal to that of the EHF Champions League's long-running Match of the Week series, with exclusive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage and extensive content on EHF EURO digital channels - including Facebook, Instagram and X - enhanced by the presence of a mobile reporter on site.

Live commentary in English is also provided as usual on EHFTV, but this time with a difference. For the first time, the Highlight Matches will have female commentators describing all the action! The commentators were discovered after the EHF launched a project to find female voices around International Women's Day in March 2023.

The first three Highlight Matches feature teams all in the top two positions in their respective groups, and should go a long way to deciding who will take spots in the final tournament. The fourth match comes from the EHF EURO Cup, featuring the three host nations and the current holders, Norway.

Highlight Matches for Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers:

28 February 2024, 19:45 CET - Group 3: Czechia vs Netherlands

29 February 2024, 18:00 CET - Group 6: Serbia-Montenegro

2 Match 2024, 16:00 CET - Group 8: Denmark-Poland

3 March 2024, 16:00 - EHF EURO Cup: Austria-Norway