Humans of beach handball: Renáta Csiki 

You will understand it when you get there

Renáta Csiki’s expression usually does not reflect her real feelings on the court; the 28-year-old specialist is an emotional person who struggles after losses and wants to work even more after triumphs.

As a world championship silver medallist and European champion, it is easy to say that she was born for handball, especially for beach handball with her quick footwork and decision-making ability. However, it was not that simple for her and without hard work, success on the court would have not come.

The sport for her slowed down with the years and in 2022 with her lead, the OVB Beach Girls won the women’s EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup and became the first Hungarian side to triumph in the tournament.

Csiki is one of the world's best specialists and the numbers do not lie. In the last couple of years, she registered more and more points from event to event while also playing in different positions with success.

Her first memories with handball were not any different than most of the youth players. She wanted to do something with her energy as a child then the right person arrived.

“One day in my elementary school, Éva Angyal, who is an Olympic and two-time bronze and one-time silver world championships medallist showed up and approached me to try handball. Right after the very first handball practice, she told me that she sees "my talent and will to achieve something great". As she became my coach I learnt the basics from one of the best in Hungarian handball history.”

As Csiki grew up and developed step-by-step in 2007, she met with her destiny, beach handball and there was no way back.

“I was playing in Ferencváros in the underage team around that time when somebody showed us beach handball and they were looking for new players and I just fell in love with it because of the circumstances and the technical part of it. I always loved handball, still do, but beach handball is different and that difference lured me in.”