Hungary advance to W19 EHF EURO 2021 semi-finals

On the first day of main round matches at the W19 EHF EURO 2021 in Slovenia, goalkeeper Anna Bukovszky's 17 saves inspired Hungary to a 20:16 victory against France in group II. With Hungary carrying two points forward from the preliminary round and Romania's victory against Croatia, Hungary are confirmed as the first team through to the semi-finals.

However, the picture is less clear in group I. Sweden now have four points on the standings after their 30:25 win against Germany, but their match on Wednesday against Denmark may prove decisive if Russia beat Germany and also move to four points.

In the intermediate round matches for the teams that did not qualify for the main round, Switzerland, Norway and the Czech Republic enjoyed wins over Slovakia, Austria and Montenegro, respectively.

MAIN ROUND

GROUP I

Denmark vs Russia 24:27 (12:14)

Russia’s Daria Statsenko starred as she scored eight goals in 34 minutes, but Denmark fought back from a 13:10 deficit to lead 21:20 with 16 minutes remaining

with a resolute defensive effort and some timely saves from goalkeeper Valeriia Vasilenko, Russia won the last quarter of the match 6:3 to secure two valuable points

Denmark and Russia both have two points in group I. Wednesday's matches – Russia vs Germany (17:00 CEST) and Sweden vs Denmark (19:00 CEST) – will determine the final group standings

Germany vs Sweden 25:30 (14:15)

although Tyra Axner scored five goals for Sweden in the first half, Germany’s late rally reduced Sweden’s advantage from 15:10 to 15:14 at half-time

in the second half Germany levelled the score on five occasions, but Charité Mumbongo’s four quickfire goals restored Sweden’s five-goal cushion (26:21)

Tyra Axner finished with nine goals and was named as Sweden’s best player of the match, while fellow nine-goal scorer Nina Engel received the award for Germany

GROUP II

Croatia vs Romania 20:29 (10:13)

Croatia were level at 7:7 after 13 minutes, but Romania seized control of the match via a 6:3 partial score at the end of the first half

Maria Valentina Ion converted six penalties from six attempts for Romania. When she scored her final penalty in the 48th minute, Romania had increased their lead to six goals (23:17)

this was Romania's third consecutive win in the tournament and their first points of the main round

France vs Hungary 16:20 (8:11)

in an outstanding goalkeeping performance, Hungary goalkeeper Anna Bukovszky stopped three of France’s four penalties in the first half, made 17 saves in the match and finished with a 53 per cent efficiency

while only four players scored for France, Cassidy Chambonnier (seven goals) was the highest individual scorer in the match

France must avoid defeat against Romania on Wednesday if they are to join Hungary in the semi-finals

INTERMEDIATE ROUND

GROUP III

Switzerland vs Slovakia 29:27 (15:13)

Slovakia failed to score from their first seven shots of the match and trailed 4:0 after seven minutes

Switzerland appeared on course for a comfortable win when they increased their lead to 23:16 after 41 minutes. However, Slovakia reduced the margin to two goals, 28:26, with three minutes left

Switzerland’s Malin Altherr scored nine goals from 15 shots, while Slovakia’s Barbora Lancz scored eight times from 17 attempts

GROUP IV

Austria vs Norway 27:46 (14:21)

Norway effectively settled the outcome of the match with a 7:1 run that put them ahead 16:10 in the 23rd minute

Austria’s defence was unable to stop Norway from rapidly increasing their advantage in the second half

Austria’s Katarina Pandza scored 10 times, making her the top scorer of the match, but Norway showcased their superior depth as 12 different players scored

Montenegro vs Czech Republic 21:24 (11:10)