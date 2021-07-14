13:54

Get ready for the wrap-up of the women's competition. We have eight matches coming up that will remove the lasts doubts about which teams we see back in action in the main round on Thursday.

Starting at 14:00 CEST, we will find out who win group C - with already qualified Netherlands and Germany going head-to-head - and who join those teams in the main round: Portugal or Romania?

Also, group D will be completed with leaders France taking on Greece and Poland trying to hold off a late challenge from Russia to get into the main round.

13:30

Play here in Varna resumes in 30 minutes. So you have time to watch our Day 1 Mix Tape 30 times!

OK, I am getting carried away a bit, but I am sure you enjoy this one-minute clip: