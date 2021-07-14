Beach EURO Live: Who makes it to the main round?
The preliminary round of the Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna comes to an end on Wednesday, when the 12 men's and 12 women's teams advancing to the main round will be confirmed.
- day 2 features 22 matches across the men's and women's championships, with qualification for the main round at stake
- there are 18 teams in the men's event and 17 in the women's event
- all matches live on EHFTV and covered in the Beach Handball EURO liveticker for real-time updates from all courts
- all times CEST
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Varna, all photos © kolektiff | Uros Hocevar, Jozo Cabraja, Alex Heimken
13:54
Get ready for the wrap-up of the women's competition. We have eight matches coming up that will remove the lasts doubts about which teams we see back in action in the main round on Thursday.
Starting at 14:00 CEST, we will find out who win group C - with already qualified Netherlands and Germany going head-to-head - and who join those teams in the main round: Portugal or Romania?
Also, group D will be completed with leaders France taking on Greece and Poland trying to hold off a late challenge from Russia to get into the main round.
13:30
Play here in Varna resumes in 30 minutes. So you have time to watch our Day 1 Mix Tape 30 times!
OK, I am getting carried away a bit, but I am sure you enjoy this one-minute clip:
11:51
Hold your breath... here are the Top 5 Plays from day 1 of the men's event:
11:38
Done! The first groups in the men's competition are completed.
Croatia down Poland 2:0 in a direct duel for the No. 1 spot in group C, while Sweden finish third after ending the main round hopes of hosts Bulgaria, also with a 2:0 win.
And how close was that in group D? Russia win two very tight sets against Germany to win the group with six points, ahead of Portugal, who defeated Netherlands 2:0. Germany in third are also through to the main round.
That leaves us with just four more men's matches this afternoon, when groups A and B play to a finish.
10:53
You love watching entire matches? But you also love watching the best moments? We got you covered! Here are the Top 5 Plays from day 1 of the women's competition:
09:55
It is time to bring out the boys on the beach! Today's men's schedule starts on all four courts, including 2019 silver medallists Norway looking for their first win, against Romania.
Here is the full men's schedule for Wednesday:
09:37
That's two 2:0s to start the day with: Both Spain (against Bulgaria) and Denmark (against Turkey) don't make a mistake. This group A is panning out nicely, with now four teams on four points each!
This is the women's schedule for the day:
08:54
Two interesting matches to start with. Denmark lost a match yesterday so they will be eager to avoid another slip-up, against Turkey. And the home team, Bulgaria, face an uphill task against Spain, but spirits are high in the Bulgarian camp. Read the feature we did on them:
08:40
Good morning! Welcome to day 2 of the Beach Handball EURO 2021. We are treated to crisp blue skies again and the beach is waiting for us here in Varna so we can't wait to get the games going again.
It is ladies first again and we throw off with two group A games in 20 minutes' time. It is the only group in the women's competition with five teams, and we will first see in action hosts Bulgaria vs Spain and defending champions Denmark vs Turkey.
For a quick overview of what happened on Tuesday, see our day 1 review: