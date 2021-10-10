Hungary earn second straight win

Just like Spain, Hungary in group 5 have the maximum four points after two matches. After beating Portugal on Wednesday, Vladimir Golovin's team proved too strong also for Slovakia, winning 30:28.

GROUP 5

Slovakia vs Hungary 28:30 (14:13)

Simona Szarkova, Nikoleta Trunkova and Reka Bizik combined for 12 of 14 Slovakia's goals before the break, powering the home side to a one-goal lead

between minutes 38 and 42, Hungary used a 4:0 run to pull clear at 21:17, and they never gave up the lead after that

Slovakia's Szarkova finished the match with a 100 per cent efficiency, with ten goals from 10 shots

Viktoria Lukacs became Hungary's top scorer, netting six times

it was the 11th meeting of the teams in history, and Hungary claimed their seventh win

Hungary have more depth

While Szarkova and Trunkova combined for almost two-third of Slovakia's goals (18), Hungary's 30 goals were more evenly distributed among the players.

On Sunday ten Hungarians managed to put their names on the scoresheet, and a stronger depth in the squad was certainly among the factors that helped them to get a cutting edge in the second half and ultimately cruise to a victory.