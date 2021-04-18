Hungary qualify for Spain 2021 with second comfortable win

On the back of Friday's first leg victory by 27 goals, Hungary had all but secured their ticket to this December's World Championship ahead of Sunday's return fixture.

The second leg, also played in Hungary, saw much of the same dominance from a young Hungarian side which is beginning to fulfil its potential.

QUALIFICATION PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Italy vs Hungary 12:41 (5:17)

First leg: 19:46. Hungary win 87:31 on aggregate