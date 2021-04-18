World Championship
Hungary qualify for Spain 2021 with second comfortable win
On the back of Friday's first leg victory by 27 goals, Hungary had all but secured their ticket to this December's World Championship ahead of Sunday's return fixture.
The second leg, also played in Hungary, saw much of the same dominance from a young Hungarian side which is beginning to fulfil its potential.
QUALIFICATION PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG
Italy vs Hungary 12:41 (5:17)
First leg: 19:46. Hungary win 87:31 on aggregate
- despite having their ticket for Spain practically booked, Hungary did not take their foot off the gas
- Italy stayed in touch for the opening exchanges with three goals from Ilaria Dalla Costa seeing them level at 4:4
- Hungary then went on a 12-goal run midway through the first half, opening a lead they held until half-time
- led by six goals apiece from Katrin Klujber and Viktoria Lukacs, Hungary piled on the goals and secured their place in December's championship with a 56-goal aggregate win