Close games mark last stop on road to Mannheim

SC Magdeburg brought home a six-goal advantage from their visit to IFK Kristianstad in Sweden last week. Otherwise, the EHF European League Men quarter-finals look all very open ahead of the decisive second leg on Tuesday.

Rhein-Neckar Löwen, the hosts of the inaugural EHF FINALS, need to overcome a one-goal deficit against Chekhovskie medvedi to make it to their home tournament in Mannheim on 22/23 May.

Elsewhere, Füchse Berlin start three goals behind when they host Montpellier HB, while ORLEN Wisla Plock are in the exact same situation when they take on GOG in Poland.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG:

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS)

Tuesday 20 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Chekhov won the first leg 33:32 but could have gained a bigger advantage as they led 33:29 near the end of the match

right back Alexander Kotov with 13 goals and goalkeeper Dmitry Pavlenko with 14 saves were the outstanding players of the first leg

Löwen will host the EHF FINALS, regardless if they qualify or not; Löwen were part of the inaugural EHF Cup Finals in 2013 - and won the trophy

assistant coach Claus Gärtner will replace Martin Schwalb as head coach of Löwen next season; Bergischer HC coach Sebastian Hinze will take over in 2022

Medvedi beat Akbuzat in the main round of the Russian Superleague, Löwen defeated Hannover in the German Bundesliga

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

Tuesday 20 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Kristianstad face an uphill task to make it to the EHF FINALS after losing the first leg at home 34:28

Kristianstad have lost all three matches against German teams this season, following two defeats against Füchse in the group phase

Magdeburg have not lost an international home match since losing to Saint-Raphaël at the EHF Cup Finals they hosted in 2018

Magdeburg’s top scorer Ómar Ingi Magnusson netted 12 times in the first leg to join Kristianstad’s Adam Nyfjäll on 72 goals for the season

Magdeburg beat Melsungen to rank fourth in the Bundesliga; Kristianstad also lost their second match against Skövde in the best-of-five semi-final of the Swedish league

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Tuesday 20 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Montpellier won the first leg at home last week, 32:29

Füchse lost only one of seven home matches against French teams in the Berlin-based club's European history: in the EHF Cup against Saint-Raphaël

Montpellier have not won in their last eight matches in Germany, since defeating THW Kiel 24:23 in 2011

the last time Montpellier played in the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin was at the EHF Cup Finals in 2014, when they reached the final

both teams lost in their domestic league last week, Montpellier at PSG (31:28) and Füchse in Wetzlar (29:27)

ORLEN Wisla Plock (POL) vs GOG (DEN)

Tuesday 20 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV