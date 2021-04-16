World Championship
Hungary take commanding first leg lead
Hungary have all but sealed their place in the Women's World Championship 2021 after a resounding 27-goal victory in this afternoon's first leg against Italy. The hosts cantered into a 4:0 lead inside two minutes and barely let up for the following 58, scoring 23 goals in each half as the Italians could do little to stop them. With 11 different scorers today, Hungary will look to rotate their bench again on Sunday when they will surely rubber-stamp their ticket to Spain.
WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 - PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG
Hungary 46:19 Italy (23:10)
- Katrin Gitta Kluber top scored for Hungary as she hit double figures
- Laura Celeste Ratondo and Giada Babbo were the most prolific for the visitors with 5 goals apiece
- Despite being 13-goals up at the break, Hungary retained their defensive resilience, only conceding twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half
- The second leg will also take place in Erd, on Sunday, with Italy needing a miracle to advance