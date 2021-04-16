Hungary take commanding first leg lead

Hungary have all but sealed their place in the Women's World Championship 2021 after a resounding 27-goal victory in this afternoon's first leg against Italy. The hosts cantered into a 4:0 lead inside two minutes and barely let up for the following 58, scoring 23 goals in each half as the Italians could do little to stop them. With 11 different scorers today, Hungary will look to rotate their bench again on Sunday when they will surely rubber-stamp their ticket to Spain.

WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 - PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

Hungary 46:19 Italy (23:10)