World Championship

Russia take control against Turkey

16 April 2021, 18:00

The most successful nation in Women's World Championship history look set to qualify yet again and deny a maiden appearance for their opponents in the process. Russia, the highest-ranked team participating at this stage of qualification, secured a 35:23 victory away in Turkey, as many of their stars of this season's Women's EHF Champions League shone through.

WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

Turkey 23:35 Russia (12:19)

  • Turkey took 1:0 and 2:1 leads, but that was as good as it got for the hosts on their quest for an upset
  • Russia led by just one goal (9:10) in the 17th minute, but then pulled away to lead by 7 at half-time
  • CSKA's Darya Dmitrieva scored 7 goals from 7 shots as she top scored for the visitors, Elif Sila Aydin struck 5 times for Turkey
  • Moscow is the destination for the second leg, which will take place on Tuesday
