World Championship
Russia take control against Turkey
The most successful nation in Women's World Championship history look set to qualify yet again and deny a maiden appearance for their opponents in the process. Russia, the highest-ranked team participating at this stage of qualification, secured a 35:23 victory away in Turkey, as many of their stars of this season's Women's EHF Champions League shone through.
WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG
Turkey 23:35 Russia (12:19)
- Turkey took 1:0 and 2:1 leads, but that was as good as it got for the hosts on their quest for an upset
- Russia led by just one goal (9:10) in the 17th minute, but then pulled away to lead by 7 at half-time
- CSKA's Darya Dmitrieva scored 7 goals from 7 shots as she top scored for the visitors, Elif Sila Aydin struck 5 times for Turkey
- Moscow is the destination for the second leg, which will take place on Tuesday