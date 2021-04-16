Russia take control against Turkey

The most successful nation in Women's World Championship history look set to qualify yet again and deny a maiden appearance for their opponents in the process. Russia, the highest-ranked team participating at this stage of qualification, secured a 35:23 victory away in Turkey, as many of their stars of this season's Women's EHF Champions League shone through.

WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

Turkey 23:35 Russia (12:19)