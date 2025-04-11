Education in focus for EHF Anti-Doping Unit

Handball players across Europe are obligated to complete anti-doping courses early in their career, usually taking place online. However, it is here that Holdhaus believes knowledge gaps may form, as the quality of the education is varied. Very often, players who are being tested for the first time are not aware of what the procedure entails. Holdhaus says that with younger players, the first tests then end up forming part of their anti-doping education.

“It’s [anti-doping education for players] absolutely necessary. It’s a part of the rules. If you don’t know it and you take a medicine because you have a little illness, whatever, without checking the medicine, it could be that you will be positive if there's a doping control. Then the sanctions are two years, four years. In most cases, it's the end of the career, so there's a really high risk and that's the reason why they have to be informed,” says Holdhaus.

In the case of the positive test, in accordance with the relevant codes, management of the case is passed on to the EHF legal department and is from there out of the hands of the EHF Anti-Doping Unit.

One area Holdhaus finds concerning is supplements: “Another problem are supplements. Unfortunately, studies showed that there is a real big risk. There are many supplements on the market which are contaminated and will lead to a positive case. The Cologne List for supplements help to find out whether the supplement is clean or not.”

Taking an unknown supplement is one common path towards an unintended positive case. As such unintended cases are the ones most common in handball, it is those cases that form the focus of the educational materials and programmes of the EHF.

With comprehensive education, handball in Europe can avoid incidents that end up leading to very negative experiences and even the end of careers. And that is the purpose of Play True Day — to raise awareness of anti-doping topics in order to ensure clean sport, and commit to that.

Photos © Kolektiff Images