Icelandic duo help Magdeburg take the points

The first confrontation between GOG and SC Magdeburg ended on a last-second goal. Otherwise, the two teams were never been separated by more than three goals on the scoreboard. A very similar scenario played out in Germany, but Magdeburg took the win this time, beating GOG 36:34 in round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

While GOG took a better start, and Magdeburg quickly turned things around before the break, the second half was tense. Although the hosts were always on top, their visitors never gave up.