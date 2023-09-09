Ikast down reigning champions Vipers in majestic comeback

Ikast Håndbold provided the first shock of the season in the EHF Champions League Women, taking a 30:26 win against reigning champions Vipers, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria recorded their worst home loss in nearly seven years, dropping the game against Metz Handball 25:38. MKS Zagłębia Lubin marked their debut to the EHF Champions League Women group stage with a hefty 18:36 loss to Krim.

Romanian champions CSM Bucuresti opened their account with a 28:24 win over Odense, while DVSC Schaeffler secured their second-ever win in the European premium competition, 32:29, over Sävehof.