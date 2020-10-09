Information on matches in Valcea and Kiel

The European Handball Federation has decided to postpone the match in round 4 of DELO EHF Champions League group B between SCM Ramnicu Valcea and HC Podravka Vegeta, which was scheduled for Sunday 11 October at 16:00 CEST.

Due to a decision of the local authorities in Valcea in connection with the Covid-19 situation in the area it is no longer feasible to have this match being played in Valcea at the scheduled day.

Based on this information, the EHF has no other option than to reschedule the game.

In a similar case in the EHF Champions League Men, the European Handball Federation has decided to postpone the round 4 match in group B between THW Kiel and HC Motor, which was scheduled for Wednesday 14 October at 18:45 CEST.

Motor have informed the EHF that 14 of their players have tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore have to stay in quarantine. As a consequence, the EHF had to postpone the game.

In both cases the EHF remains in continuous contact with the clubs and the relevant authorities and will coordinate a new throw-off time and dates.