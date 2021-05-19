Instant replay and goal-line technology in place at final club events

The European Handball Federation has extended its cooperation with French company Vision Sport, offering instant replay as well as goal-line technology to support its referees’ decision-making process.



The two technologies will be in place at the EHF Finals in Mannheim (22/23 May), the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (29/30 May) and the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne (12/13 June).



The EHF and Vision Sport have been cooperating for more than five years, with instant replay and goal-line cameras being in place and used at several EHF FINAL4 and EHF EURO events since.



Instant replay offers the possibility to the referees to immediately watch a situation on a TV screen if they were not able to see the complete action on the court and if they wish to check again before reaching a decision.



This specifically refers to key match situations where the referees decide to consult footage provided by selected cameras of the TV production which offer different perspectives additionally to their own view on the court.



The goal-line technology allows referees to make use of footage provided by cameras fixed to the goal to check whether the ball has crossed the goal-line.



As the video is linked to the match clock, the referees can also check, if the ball crossed the goal-line before the end of half-time or full-time.



The use of both goal-line technology and instant replay is exclusively the responsibility of the referees and only the referees can decide to make use of it or not.



Referees nominated



The referees for the EHF Finals Men and the DELO EHF FINAL4 have already been named.



EHF Finals Men - 22 & 23 May in Mannheim, Germany



Semi-final 1: SC Magdeburg vs ORLEN Wisla Plock

Referees: Duarte Santos and Ricardo Fonseca (Portugal)



Semi-final 2: Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin

Referees: Radojko Brkic and Andrei Jusufhodzic (Austria)



3/4 placement match

Referees: Adam Biro and Oliver Kiss (Hungary)



Final

Referees: Nenad Nikolic and Dusan Stojkovic (Serbia)



DELO EHF FINAL4 - 29 & 30 May in Budapest, Hungary



Semi-final 1 : Györi Audi ETO KC vs Brest Bretagne Handball

Referees: Marta Sa and Vania Sa (Portugal)



Semi-final 2: Vipers Kristiansand vs CSKA

Referees: Vanja Antic and Jelena Jakovljevic (Serbia)



3/4 placement match

Referees: Ioanna Christidi and Ioanna Papamattheou (Greece)



Final

Referees: Cristina Nastase and Simona Raluca Stancu (Romani