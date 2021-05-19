New vacancies arise in EHF Marketing

Three job opportunities have become available within the EHF’s marketing arm EHF Marketing GmbH.

All positions are full-time and based at the EHF Office in Vienna.

For further information and to apply, please click on the respective positions.

Personal Assistant to the Managing Director

In this role, the Personal Assistant will act as the administrative and organisational support to the Managing Director of EHF Marketing. Tasks are varied; from maintaining and coordinating diary management to organising travel, meetings and conference calls, the Personal Assistant will also be responsible for preparing and drafting documentational, letters and meeting minutes, as well as supporting the overall office team when necessary.

Content Marketing Manager

Professional experience in content and social media management, digital marketing and corporate communications are expected in the role of Content Marketing Manager. The planning, development and implementation of digital marketing strategies in collaboration with the EHF’s media department will be of particular focus, to help drive engagement across various communication mediums in support of the EHF’s European club competitions, including the EHF Champions League.

Implementation Manager

The successful candidate will work across the leading events in European club handball and tasked with the preparation and implementation of corporate promotional material as well as the production and logistics of these to competing clubs during the season. The role also involves the preparation, approval and evaluation of the materials, as well as the responsibility on-site at events to ensure implementation of guidelines are met.