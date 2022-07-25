Israel claimed the M20 EHF Championship 2 2022 title in Bulgaria after beating Romania, 38:36, in a thrilling final on Sunday that culminated in a penalty shoot-out.

With less than seven minutes remaining, Israel led by five goals, 32:27, but Romania scored six of the last seven goals to send the title decider to a shoot-out.

In the bronze medal match, Switzerland overcame a two-goal half-time deficit against Greece to clinch third place with a 26:23 victory.