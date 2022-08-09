While most handball players are preparing in August for the new season, Europe’s best under-18 talents are representing their countries at various YAC events across Europe.

Showing their skills and talent on the court, those who are awarded ‘Player of the Match’ get the opportunity to participate in EHF’s Respect Your Talent (RYT) programme, promoting a holistic development of talented players’ careers – on and off the court.

The Men’s 18 EHF Championships 2022 are visited by Stefan Lövgren (in Riga), Luka Zvizej (in Craiova), and Rastko Stojkovic (in Tel Aviv), while the M18 EHF EURO 2022 in Podgorica is the domain of a new RYT ambassador: Croatia great Ivano Balic – similar to the M20 EHF EURO and Championships last month, when Victor Tomas, Carlos Prieto and Rastko Stojkovic were in action.

Balic – an Olympic gold medallist, world champion, IHF World Player of the Year, EHF EURO and EHF Champions League star – ended his playing career in 2015. He has since dedicated himself to working with young players.

Balic felt like this was his duty, and no wonder that he has been happy to join the RYT programme as an ambassador, with his first mentoring session taking place in Montenegro on Thursday.

“For me, working with young players is the best aspect of working as a coach. To me, it is a duty of experienced players, who played in many clubs, trained under different coaches, saw different approaches to handball, to pass on that knowledge to a young generation,” Balic says.

“Being a coach is hard work but when you can see everyday progress with those kids, that gives you additional motivation.”

RYT was launched in 2019 and the programme has since written many successful stories. A bunch of players who benefited from the programme are now shining on the big stage, having taken with them all the advice they gathered as RYT participants.

Balic believes it is important to transfer especially his off-court skills.

“I think this program is very good for young players. They could benefit a lot from it. We can prepare them for things from many different fields that we had to learn on our own, from our own mistakes,” the former centre back says.

“If you were lucky, you could learn from some older players in your club. But I hope that many young players will now use this platform to be wiser in their career.”