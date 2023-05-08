Iversen and Ikast look to finish off a perfect season

"We are going 100 per cent for the gold, but we don’t know the two German teams [BVB Borussia 09 Dortmund and Thüringer HC] well. I haven't followed what they've been doing at all, and I don't really know what they're coming up with either,” says Iversen, assessing the other teams in the finals.

“We know Nykøbing and have met many times. But it's a different tournament here, so anything can happen in these matches. I think we're in a good place and have been quite convincing so far, so if everything goes as it should, we can at least get through to the final and then we'll see what happens there,” she adds.

“I would like to play the EHF Champions League again, but when you don't do it right now, you have to get as far as possible in the next best tournament. And I want to say that winning an EHF title is exactly what I lack in the medal cupboard. So, personally I think it's quite important. I'm missing that on my CV," says the experienced line player.

When Iversen says she knows Nykøbing Falster Håndbold she is not exaggerating; she began her career at the club before moving to Odense in 2012; after returning to Nykøbing four years later, Iversen got to play the EHF Champions League with them in 2017/18.

She has now been at Ikast since 2018 and the club has supported her through her pregnancy and birth of her son Elliott in January 2021. Despite suffering several injuries earlier in her career, Iversen says giving birth and returning to handball afterwards was “completely fantastic” and at the same time one of the hardest things she has been through.

"It was very much about the mental and psychological. It was in such a way that you didn't quite know where you stood or what to expect. Because there wasn't a plan to follow. When you have to come back from a cruciate ligament injury, for example, there is a fairly measurable plan. It wasn't really the case after the birth,” says Iversen.