Janc drives Slovenia to first main round win
The second day of Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round action in group II opened with Slovenia taking their first win of the stage, beating Hungary 35:32. It was Slovenia’s first victory over Hungary since 2018, across all competitions, and first at the Men’s EHF EURO in 14 years.
Hungary were the leaders through the first half, then Slovenia grabbed the advantage immediately on the restart and, driven by a 10-goal outing from captain Blaž Janc, stayed in front to the end.
The victory puts Slovenia on four points while Hungary stay on one.
Before the tournament the general public didn’t expect results like this from us. I think the best thing in our team is that we have really good chemistry, you can see this on the court. I think it’s easier than no-one counts on us to play like this. I hope we will continue like this.
His goalkeeper saved more in the second half, we had problems in the balance in the second half when they recovered the ball and they score easy goals. And then small details, sometimes you can win, sometimes you can lose and in this tournament we are losing more than winning.