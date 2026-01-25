Echoes of EHF EURO history

Hungary and Slovenia are two of the teams with the richest Men’s EHF EURO history, having each missed only two editions of the event. Hungary have never played for a medal at the Men’s EHF EURO and recorded their highest ranking ever in 2024 when they placed fifth — beating Slovenia in the 5/6 placement match. Slovenia have reached the semi-finals twice, ranking fourth in 2020 and second in 2004.

Prior to the 5/6 play-off in 2024, Hungary and Slovenia’s most recent EHF EURO duel was in 2020, in main round group II, played in Malmö. On that occasion, Slovenia brought a perfect record from the preliminary round, while Hungary had dropped one point in the first stage but not lost any games. Both teams carried two points into the 2020 main round.

Then, Slovenia lost two main round matches but still made it into the top four. Hungary were defeated in three of the four main round games in 2020.

This time around, Slovenia brought two points into the second phase and Hungary zero. Slovenia have lost once and won once in the main round. Hungary have drawn once and now suffered defeat. That means the points situation for the teams is very similar to the Men’s EHF EURO six years ago.