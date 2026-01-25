Esbjerg and Metz dominant; Györ back to winning ways

25 January 2026, 18:20

Round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 finished on Sunday with five intense encounters. Four of them were played in group A, and after surprisingly losing to DVSC Schaeffler in the previous round, Györi Audi ETO KC got back on track, as they defeated Gloria Bistrita.

BV Borussia Dortmund, Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball also celebrated victories, while Ikast Håndbold proved too strong for the last-placed Sola HK in the only group B match.

  • Dortmund made a big step towards qualifying for the play-offs, beating direct rivals Storhamar by a small margin, 31:30
  • the Norwegian side were down by 10 goals early in the second half and eventually extended their losing streak to seven matches, despite cutting the gap to just one goal in the end
  • Henny Reistad was Esbjerg's best scorer once again, as her seven goals powered the Danish team to a 39:30 home victory against Debrecen
  • Tyra Axnér and Anna Albek combined for 16 goals, helping Metz claim the biggest win of the day, 39:23 away at Buducnost
  • title holders Györi Audi ETO KC made a comeback in the second half after being led at half-time, winning 27:22 at Bistrita
  • 16 saves by Filippa Idéhn propelled Ikast Håndbold to a 32:23 win over Sola HK in a Nordic duel

GROUP A 

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 30:31 (11:19)

H2H: 1-0-1
Top scorers: Veronika Malá 6/6 (Storhamar Handball Elite); Alina Grijseels 7/9 (BV Borussia Dortmund)

With a win, Storhamar could have gone level with their German rivals, but a disappointing first half stopped them from snatching any points in this home match. The sides were tied at 4:4 in the seventh minute before the goals from Lara Egeling and Alina Grijseels launched Dortmund's 4:0 run. The visitors' 12:9 lead in minute 22 still looked shaky, but they ended the half with an impressive 7:2 surge to pull ahead. Soon after the restart, a couple of Guro Nestaker's goals handed the German team a 10-goal advantage (24:14), but Storhamar gradually started to find their game. In the last 15 minutes, the home side had more energy left, and they closed the game with a 8:3 run — but Malin Aune's last-second goal could only cut the deficit to one.

DSC 8248 (1)
We lost the match in the first half. The first half was very bad of us. We let Dortmund do exactly what they are good at, and we lost the duels. In our offensive play we messed up a lot. We were chasing throughout the second half. We are extremely disappointed.
Kjerstin Boge Solås
Left back, Storhamar Handball Elite
DSC 9900
When they changed their defensive play to more offensive, we saw that we hadn't practiced that much. So we really struggled with. But then it was even better that we had such a good first half, so we had a lot of goals to go for. All in all, we are very happy with the win and two points.
Guro Nestaker
Left back, BV Borussia Dortmund

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 39:30 (21:12)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Henny Reistad 7/11 (Team Esbjerg); Jovana Jovovic 8/12 (DVSC Schaeffler)

The Danish team enjoyed a better start to the match and led 5:2, followed by 8:5 later on. Thanks to some saves by Jessica Ryde and several goals by Jovana Jovovic, Debrecen stayed in the fight, being led by just two goals (11:9) midway through the first half. But then Esbjerg's goalkeeper Katharina Filter stepped up, making 10 saves for a 40 per cent save rate before the break. Her heroics, as well as six goals by Mia Emmenegger, helped the hosts create a nine-goal gap at half-time. Henny Reistad also did well, and her efforts helped Esbjerg maintain their advantage in the second half, although Debrecen improved their attack. The visitors used a 3:0 run to reduce the gap to six goals (30:24) in the 48th minute, but the Danish side's win was never seriously threatened.

20260125 Team Esbjerg DVSC Schaeffler Coach Axnér
After about 10 minutes, we were able to stand tall in our defence, where we also got many saves from Katharina Filter in goal, and they were decisive. Again, we almost scored 40 goals, so offensively we are still putting on good numbers.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
20260125 Team Esbjerg DVSC Schaeffler 3 Toublanc (1)
In the middle of the first half we missed too many chances. The duel with the goalkeeper was bad for us as she made many saves. In the second half we fought well and gave all we had.
Alicia Toublanc
Right wing, DVSC Schaeffler

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 23:39 (12:22)

H2H: 10-0-8
Top scorers: Ivana Godec 4/6, Nada Kadovic 4/6 (OTP Group Buducnost); Tyra Axnér 8/8, Anna Albek 8/10 (Metz Handball)

The teams traded goals in the opening phase of the game, which resulted in a 7:7 score after 13 minutes. Only after that, Metz improved their defence and started to pull ahead, as the goals by Anna Albek and Anne Augustine lifted them to a 15:9 lead in the 22nd minute, The French side boasted a 88 per cent shot efficiency in the first half, limiting Buducnost's goalkeeping trio to just one save in 30 minutes. At the interval, Metz already had a 10-goal advantage, and they went on to clearly dominate in the second half. The French team's goalkeepers Sabrina Novotná and Johanna Bundsen combined for 13 saves throughout the game, as their team claimed their ninth win in the current EHF Champions League Women season.

ZRKB METZ2 16
We started the match well and had the advantage until the middle of the first half. However, a series of mistakes allowed the opponent to take a three-goal lead, after which we entered a poor phase of play that cost us dearly. A similar scenario happened in the first match in France. Metz is a team that punishes every mistake and approached this game with maximum seriousness, which was reflected in the final result.
Zoran Ambramovic
Head coach, OTP Group Buducnost
Z926581
We did not start the match well and allowed the opponent to take the lead, but we managed to find our rhythm relatively quickly. Once we established good ball movement, we were able to score easy goals in attack. We knew it would be a tough challenge in Podgorica, as Buducnost had already shown its quality against Esbjerg and Gloria away from home. That is why we approached this match with maximum seriousness, which resulted in a victory.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 22:27 (12:11)

H2H: 0-1-2
Top scorers: Matilda Sofia Forsberg 6/7 (Gloria Bistrita); Dione Housheer 8/10 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Györ opened a 2:1 lead early in the match, but thanks to Danila So Delgado's goals, Bistrita responded with a 3:0 run to pull ahead. In a low-scoring first half, Renata De Arruda's nine saves at a 47 per cent save efficiency helped the Romanian team constantly maintain their advantage. Györ, who boast the best attack in the competition, scored just once between the ninth and 20th minute, and while Dione Housheer netted six times before the break, it was not enough for the visitors to turn the tide. But the situation changed after the restart, as Györ's Hatadou Sako made a string of saves, and Kristina Jörgensen stepped up in attack. A 6:0 run between minutes 38 and 46 played a crucial role, handing the visitors a comfortable 22:15 lead. And as Sako boasted a nearly 42 per cent save efficiency, her team went on to clinch a win.

Wolf 2
I wanna congratulate Györ. We had a very good first half. A lot of errors in attack and the difference was made in the second half when we didn’t score for 15 minutes. But it was a pleasure to play against Györ since it is the best team in the world at the moment. My team worked really hard on the field and I want to congratulate them for the hard work.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
Wolf 178
It was really nice and cool to play in this arena. The atmosphere was insane. It was a tough game with a lot of good players. In the end we won and I am really proud and happy about that.
Kristina Jörgensen
Centre back, Györi Audi ETO KC
GROUP B

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Sola HK (NOR) 32:23 (15:11)

H2H: 4-0-0
Top scorers: Julie Scaglione 6/12, Cecilie Højgaard Brandt 6/7, Stine Skogrand 6/6 (Ikast Håndbold); Pia Grønstad 5/6 (Sola HK)

Sola, who sit at the bottom of the group with just one point, fought bravely for much of the first half. They opened up a 4:2 lead in the fifth minute, and although Ikast then improved their attack, the visitors continued to challenge them. The rivals were tied at 10:10 in the 19th minute, but then Filippa Idéhn blocked a few crucial shots, which propelled the hosts to a 5:0 run. Sola failed to score for 11 minutes before Kristiane Knutsen ended that drought just before the break. In the match between the Danish and the Norwegian teams, Swedish goalkeeper Idéhn continued to shine in the second half, which only helped the hosts extend their lead. And she actually scored one goal herself in the 55th minute, contributing to Ikast's well-deserved victory.

IMGL7938
We played a good game today, where we were in control throughout the entire match. The defence was strong, which meant we stuck to our plans in shooting, and we were able to restart quickly afterwards and build well on our lead. Overall, we played a very solid match and are happy with the two points.
Filippa Idéhn
Goalkeeper, Ikast Håndbold
IMGL7932
I think we played a good game in the first 20 minutes, but typically for us, the goalkeeper at the other end performs extremely well — something we’ve encountered in recent matches. Our shooting wasn’t good enough, and then we start going a bit in circles. We can take the intensity from this match with us, and we are very solid in our set attack, so that is something we will definitely bring into our midweek game.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
Main photo © Niels Husted

