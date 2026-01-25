Round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 finished on Sunday with five intense encounters. Four of them were played in group A, and after surprisingly losing to DVSC Schaeffler in the previous round, Györi Audi ETO KC got back on track, as they defeated Gloria Bistrita.

BV Borussia Dortmund, Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball also celebrated victories, while Ikast Håndbold proved too strong for the last-placed Sola HK in the only group B match.