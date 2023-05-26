The gears quickly changed, as opponents took notice of Jerabkova and starting paying more attention to her, yet the 27-year-old Czech star doubled down on her form and enjoyed the best season of her career in European competitions this time around.

Jerabkova is one of the only four players to have scored in triple digits this season – Henny Reistad, Cristina Neagu and Katrin Klujber being the other three – and her 106 goals helped Vipers get to the EHF FINAL4 once again.

Now, the Norwegian side, who are the reigning champions, can become only the second team in history after Györi Audi ETO KC to "three-peat" in the premium European competition.

Obviously, the challenge is big, especially as Vipers need to beat Györ to reach the final, but Jerabkova is full of confidence that the Norwegian side can seal their third title in a row.

“It has been a good season for us, we are getting more and more focused for the FINAL4, because it would be amazing to win the title for the third time in a row,” says Jerabkova, Vipers’ top goal scorer this season.

It has been an interesting season for the title holders, as plenty of new players came in, including right back Anna Vyakhireva, with the Norwegian side clicking instantly and the chemistry working like a charm immediately after the start of the season.

Vipers won their group and then proceeded to secure the largest margin of victory in the quarter-finals, against Romanian side Rapid, 71:56, totally outplaying their opponents.

Since the turn of the new year, Vipers have won all of the 27 games they played in all competitions, including a seven-game winning streak in the EHF Champions League Women, where they boast the best attack, with an average of 32.9 goals scored per game.

“There have been changes in the side, sure, but we have been getting better and better as the season progressed, so I think we are in with a chance in the EHF FINAL4. Of course, there are no favourites in Budapest, because, in my opinion, the top four sides in the competition this season have clinched their tickets,” adds Jerabkova.