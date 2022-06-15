Jicha: “Barça and Kiel are both in my heart”

THW coach Filip Jicha knows both sides since he finished his outstanding career as a player at Barça in 2017. Before that, he was part of the golden THW generation for eight years, winning the EHF Champions League twice, in 2010 and 2012.

After his stint at Barcelona, Jicha (40) returned to Kiel, first as assistant of Alfred Gislason, then taking over as head coach when the successful Icelander, who won 20 trophies with Kiel, stepped down in 2019.

Returning to LANXESS arena sends shivers down his spine.

“It is always something incredible to qualify for Cologne. The older I get, the more I see how hard it is to go all the way to the EHF FINAL4, especially for a German club,” Jicha says. “And in the future, it will not be easier for a Bundesliga club. Other teams can fully focus on the EHF Champions League for the whole season, while we have a long and tough domestic season to play. Therefore, it is an award and a reward for us to be part of this event.”