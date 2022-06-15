The EHF FINAL4 Men is an event of premieres held and records broken, and the 2022 edition which takes place on 18-19 June 2022 in Cologne, Germany is no exception to this.

The EHF Champions League’s final weekend will be accompanied by an uninterrupted 54 hours live stream on Twitch, the interactive live streaming platform.

The broadcast will start at 16:00 hrs CEST on Friday, 17 June and will continue until after the final which is set to throw-off at 18:00 hrs on Sunday, 19 June. Fans can follow the stream on the EHF’s ‘Home of Handball’ channel at www.twitch.tv/homeofhandball.

Segments of the stream include a ‘tactical handball deep dive’ as well as an interactive fan show on Friday as well as pre-match shows and watch-alongs with known guests from the world of handball on Saturday and Saturday. Overnight, there will be dedicated and tailored content for viewers from Argentina (Friday to Saturday) and Brazil (Saturday to Sunday) in Spanish and Portuguese to cater for the handball-loving audiences in those territories.

Former Champions League winners and big names on board

For the show, a dedicated glass studio will be built outside of LANXESS arena in Cologne, with handball stars such as former EHF Champions League winners Pascal Hens and Dominik Klein from Germany and Julen Aguinagalde from Spain being among the guests,

Leading through the show will be personalities from the worlds of handball and sports, including Kevin Gerwin, hall announcer at German Bundesliga side Rhein-Neckar Löwen, German TV host Ilka Groenewold, Alex Kulesh of the podcast (Un)informed Handball Hour and EHF commentator Patrick Kendrick.

"The fans attending the EHF FINAL4 are always enjoying a full programme already from Friday afternoon. We want all handball fans following us from around the world to have the same possibility," said Miguel Mateo, Director Media Operations for EHF Marketing.

"Some exclusive content pieces such as a live podcast as well as the takeovers for our fan communities in Brazil and Argentina when it’s night in Cologne, will complete the production to deliver a truly unique experience. This will arguably be the longest handball stream to date on Twitch, and we are looking forward to making this record-breaking show happen."

Exclusive giveaways up for grabs

All along the show the fans watching can join the show and comment via the chat. To further enhance the engagement, it is planned that at the beginning of every hour of the show, an exclusive giveaway will be up for grabs and raffled among the viewers.

The EHF FINAL4 Men is the final weekend of the EHF Champions League and the undisputed highlight of European club handball. At the 2022 edition, the 13th overall, Telekom Veszprém HC of Hungary will face Lomza Vive Kielce of Poland in the first semi-final on Saturday (18 June at 15:15 hrs CEST), while THW Kiel of Germany take on defending champions Barça of Spain in the second semi-final.

The venue, Cologne’s LANXESS arena, is expected to be sold out with 19,250 spectators attending the matches.

The European Handball Federation is present on Twitch since May 2021. With more than 5,000 followers ‘Home of Handball’ is the reference platform for European handball on the platform and offers the best handball content from the continent.