Job vacancies: Five positions open at EHF and EHF Marketing

Digital Content Manager - EHF

As part of the EHF Media and Communications Department, the Digital Content Manager will be responsible for the further development and implementation of the federation’s content strategy, management of content teams, liaison with external production teams and ensuring consistent storytelling across all owned channels to achieve agreed targets.

Key Account Manager - EHF

A key focus of the role will be to manage, develop and increase the relationship and cooperation with the EHF’s commercial partners and suppliers on an operational level to ensure the successful delivery of contracts. This is a varied role with responsibility for day to day contact with partners and suppliers, managing equipment orders incl. budgeting and distribution/transportation in addition to coordinating the activation of agreed marketing rights across digital channels or on-site at events.

Marketing Sales Manager - EHF Marketing GmbH

This is an opportunity for the right candidate with a strong sales track record and experience of working within the sports industry. She or he will work in close cooperation with the senior management to generate new sponsoring partnerships for the world’s biggest club handball competitions – the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League, and the EHF European Cup for Men and Women.

Back Office Manager/Accounting - EHF Marketing GmbH

In this position, all tasks are focused on the administration of all club related matters. That means working for the sport of handball in Europe and specifically for the world’s biggest club handball competitions – the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup for Men and Women.

Event Manager - EHF Marketing GmbH

This role is suited for an experienced candidate, who will be working for the sport of handball in Europe and specifically for the world’s biggest club handball competitions – the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup. The successful candidate will work across the leading events in European club handball, the EHF FINAL4 events in Budapest and Cologne, and the EHF European League Finals for Men and Women.