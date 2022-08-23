Job vacancies: Three positions are open at EHF Marketing

Marketing Sales Manager

This is an opportunity for the right candidate with a strong sales track record and experience of working within the sports industry. She or he will work in close cooperation with the senior management to generate new sponsoring partnerships for the world’s biggest club handball competitions – the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League, and the EHF European Cup for Men and Women.

Back Office Manager/Club Administration

In this position, all tasks are focused on the administration of all club related matters. That means working for the sport of handball in Europe and specifically for the world’s biggest club handball competitions – the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup for Men and Women.

Event Manager

This role is suited for an experienced candidate, who will be working for the sport of handball in Europe and specifically for the world’s biggest club handball competitions – the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup. The successful candidate will work across the leading events in European club handball, the EHF FINAL4 events in Budapest and Cologne, and the EHF European League Finals for Men and Women.