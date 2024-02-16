Job Vacancy: Digital Marketing (Data/CRM)

Following the successful technical implementation of a digital marketing system, which has seen the EHF build a database of more than 900,000 contacts, the federation is now looking for a marketing professional to help us to grow, reach and engage the handball community worldwide.

Working as part of a marketing team, your role will be to develop B2B and B2C customer journeys across digital channels, implementing omni-channel communications and campaigns as well as developing our automated marketing capabilities in order to achieve the EHF’s business objectives (e.g. drive ticket sales, merchandising, sponsor implementation, event promotion etc.)

Previous experience of working with email marketing tools will be important, as the EHF communicates on a regular basis with its fan community through newsletters.

The role will require working proactively across the EHF and the federation’s club-marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, in order to identify opportunities for the use of the digital marketing/CRM tools and to maximise the impact of digital campaigns.

An understanding of GDPR regulations in respect of marketing activities (data collection, marketing opt-ins, terms & conditions etc.) is essential for the role.

You will also be required to provide regular reporting and put in place a system to ensure a continual optimisation of digital campaign performance and the overall digital marketing landscape.

This is a great opportunity for a digital marketer to have a real impact in the development and business of handball, including working on major international events such as the EHF EURO.

Job Specification

Day to day management of the digital marketing/CRM system, ensuring high data quality, working in close cooperation with EHF’s IT department for technical topics

Define and develop fan and stakeholder journeys, by segment, and using all of the EHF’s digital channels in order to maximise the effectiveness of campaigns

Develop and implement of omni-channel marketing campaigns (e.g. newsletter marketing), working together with the Media and Communications Department

Develop marketing automation capabilities, including personalisation and trigger-based campaigns and messaging

Work proactively across EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH internal departments to identify opportunities for the use of the CRM tools and digital marketing (creating touchpoints, registration processes and tools

Manage and align to marketing activities to GDPR specifications, working together with the federation’s legal department and data protection officer

Prepare performance reports, identify areas for improvement and support best practice/training within the federation

Person specification

Expertise in data, CRM and email marketing systems, knowledge of the tools Eloqua, Customer.io and Segment an advantage

Digital marketing background with ability to develop digital campaign ideas and implement through digital omni-channel campaigns

Ability to work as part of team, with internal departments and external partners but also able to work on own initiative and bring innovative ideas and solutions

Fluency in spoken and written English essential, German an advantage

Experience

2-3 years working in a similar position in an agency, club or sports federation

Degree in digital marketing or similar

Previous experience of working on digital marketing campaigns

Essential: knowledge of handball and/or experience of working in the sports industry

Application

European Handball Federation invites you to submit your covering letter and with examples of previous work to: application@eurohandball.com

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Applicants shall be able and willing to travel to events and over periods of up to three weeks as required. The starting gross salary is EUR 40,000 per annum (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience).