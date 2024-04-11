Job Vacancy: Handball Development Project Manager

Pilot projects and preparatory actions are fundamental schemes designed to test the feasibility of new initiatives and programmes by using sport to raise awareness and inspire behaviour change thereby enabling and accelerating environmental transformation.

The position offers a model of connection and communication, transparent and clear, building enduring trust to grow in every action. Other than objectively measurable aspects by numbers, the criterion indicating the achieved performance is reflected and translated into stakeholder/s satisfaction. On the same line of educating people and sharing knowledge, developing guideline documents is a practical vector of a successful framework and accurate environment, convincing the stakeholder to be an early adopter / fast follower.

Proper assessment and analysis must be done continuously, as well as post-event feedback, by driving the complexity and interaction between different projects and departments, zooming in at the micro-level and zooming out to get a better understanding of certain situations.

Job specification

Coordination of National Federation requests for Master Plan

Evaluation of the National Federation application

Coordinate the tailormade Master Plan project for National Federation

Support National Federation with all requests and questions

Meeting coordination, budget administration

Monitor the development of the agreed Master Plan project (interim reviews, individual exchange, check documentation, coordinate with coaching expert/marketing expert internally)

Initiate orders of the sports equipment, expert nominations (coaching, refereeing, marketing, etc.) and post festum ensure all reports and required payments

Initiate/coordinate media articles in respect of the Master Plan

Promote the Master Plan project at various events

Liaison with clients and internal personnel

Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations

Project coordination and administration

Support to EHF office team when necessary

Dealing with confidential documents

Key duties and responsibilities

Administration of the EHF Master Plan and development programmes

Communicate with external agencies in functional responsibilities and coordinate internal stakeholders and staff members

Maintain documentation for the duration of assigned Master Plan project(s)

Covering support topics related to office infrastructure

Administration of Wheelchair Handball and ID (intellectual disabled) Handball – special projects

Requirements

Handball background / training and coaching involvement

Interest in team sports

Good understanding of business and functional requirements

Awareness of design of entity relationship models

Proficiency using the Microsoft Office suite

Ability to communicate in English (written and spoken)

Ability to communicate in German (written and spoken)

Ability to multitask efficiently and work under pressure

Interest in emerging digital technology trends

Stress resistant and solution orientated

Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile

Willing to support

Sport Management

Basic functions and competences

Planning – core competences

Team cohesion - psychosocial aspects

Digital skills - applying technologies in monitoring - observing - controlling

Effective communication skills - oral and written

Ability to multitask - while having the end goal in mind

Practical thinker and operationally oriented to solving problem & troubleshooting when necessary

Team player - adaptable and flexible, able to deal with different cultures and behaviours.

Creation of federation-level tailored growth programmes on the basis of detailed analysis and in close coordination with internal departments and a network of external handball, marketing, digital and technical experts

Organise, digitalise, maintain documentation for the duration of assigned Master Plan project(s)

- Task administration in the above-mentioned areas

- Basic functions and competences

Special Projects

Wheelchair Handball - ID Handball (intellectual disabled)

- Organisation of the events: Calling for organisers, inspection/workshop; cooperation agreement, implementation; e-learning process and procedure/officials; playing schedule, team info, manuals, nomination

- Organisation of the events: Calling for organisers, inspection/workshop; cooperation agreement, implementation; e-learning process and procedure/officials; playing schedule, team info, manuals, nomination Short term programmes - 360° EHF Master Plan Development Programmes

- EHF Experts nomination – handball material ordering

- Evaluation - analysis

Key competencies

Fluent in written and spoken English and German; other European languages useful

Interest in and understanding of handball is a strong advantage

Quick comprehension of multiple topic fields with focus on the essentials

Confident appearance as well as excellent communication skills

Detail- and solution-oriented way of working; hands-on mentality

Good skills to work with MS Office programs and in digital work processes

Ability to work as part of a team and independently

Ability to handle multiple projects and prioritise responsibilities

Highly motivated, willingness to work to a flexible agenda and show initiative

Flexible and able to travel and work according to EHF Competitions schedule

Understanding of the organisation and needs of sport on a national federation level from emerging nations through to top nations

Project management skills, incl. working with software programs such as Jira

Strong communication skills and ability to work across different cultures

Self-starter with ability to drive projects forward

Excellent communication skills and ability to work across different nationalities and cultures

Ability to multi-task efficiently and work under pressure

Stress resistant and solution-orientated

Key experiences

Professional experience linked to educational aspects in field of event management, coaching

University degree is a strong advantage

Experience of working in an international environment, across different cultures and languages

About the EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 national and two associated federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.

We are looking for a quick learner with problem solving skills, with an affinity for IT and logical understanding of processes. We appreciate highly for this role an open-minded personality, willing to learn and take responsibility. Ability to communicate in English and German is necessary.

Submitting an application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

