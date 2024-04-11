Job Vacancy: Handball Development Project Manager

Pilot projects and preparatory actions are fundamental schemes designed to test the feasibility of new initiatives and programmes by using sport to raise awareness and inspire behaviour change thereby enabling and accelerating environmental transformation.
Job specification
- Coordination of National Federation requests for Master Plan
- Evaluation of the National Federation application
- Coordinate the tailormade Master Plan project for National Federation
- Support National Federation with all requests and questions
- Meeting coordination, budget administration
- Monitor the development of the agreed Master Plan project (interim reviews, individual exchange, check documentation, coordinate with coaching expert/marketing expert internally)
- Initiate orders of the sports equipment, expert nominations (coaching, refereeing, marketing, etc.) and post festum ensure all reports and required payments
- Initiate/coordinate media articles in respect of the Master Plan
- Promote the Master Plan project at various events
- Liaison with clients and internal personnel
- Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations
- Project coordination and administration
- Support to EHF office team when necessary
- Dealing with confidential documents
Key duties and responsibilities
- Administration of the EHF Master Plan and development programmes
- Communicate with external agencies in functional responsibilities and coordinate internal stakeholders and staff members
- Maintain documentation for the duration of assigned Master Plan project(s)
- Covering support topics related to office infrastructure
- Administration of Wheelchair Handball and ID (intellectual disabled) Handball – special projects
Requirements
- Handball background / training and coaching involvement
- Interest in team sports
- Good understanding of business and functional requirements
- Awareness of design of entity relationship models
- Proficiency using the Microsoft Office suite
- Ability to communicate in English (written and spoken)
- Ability to communicate in German (written and spoken)
- Ability to multitask efficiently and work under pressure
- Interest in emerging digital technology trends
- Stress resistant and solution orientated
- Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile
- Willing to support
Sport Management
- Basic functions and competences
- Planning – core competences
- Team cohesion - psychosocial aspects
- Digital skills - applying technologies in monitoring - observing - controlling
- Effective communication skills - oral and written
- Ability to multitask - while having the end goal in mind
- Practical thinker and operationally oriented to solving problem & troubleshooting when necessary
- Team player - adaptable and flexible, able to deal with different cultures and behaviours.
- Creation of federation-level tailored growth programmes on the basis of detailed analysis and in close coordination with internal departments and a network of external handball, marketing, digital and technical experts
- Organise, digitalise, maintain documentation for the duration of assigned Master Plan project(s)
- Task administration in the above-mentioned areas
- Basic functions and competences
Special Projects
- Wheelchair Handball - ID Handball (intellectual disabled)
- Organisation of the events: Calling for organisers, inspection/workshop; cooperation agreement, implementation; e-learning process and procedure/officials; playing schedule, team info, manuals, nomination
- Short term programmes - 360° EHF Master Plan Development Programmes
- EHF Experts nomination – handball material ordering
- Evaluation - analysis
Key competencies
- Fluent in written and spoken English and German; other European languages useful
- Interest in and understanding of handball is a strong advantage
- Quick comprehension of multiple topic fields with focus on the essentials
- Confident appearance as well as excellent communication skills
- Detail- and solution-oriented way of working; hands-on mentality
- Good skills to work with MS Office programs and in digital work processes
- Ability to work as part of a team and independently
- Ability to handle multiple projects and prioritise responsibilities
- Highly motivated, willingness to work to a flexible agenda and show initiative
- Flexible and able to travel and work according to EHF Competitions schedule
- Understanding of the organisation and needs of sport on a national federation level from emerging nations through to top nations
- Project management skills, incl. working with software programs such as Jira
- Strong communication skills and ability to work across different cultures
- Self-starter with ability to drive projects forward
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work across different nationalities and cultures
- Ability to multi-task efficiently and work under pressure
- Stress resistant and solution-orientated
Key experiences
- Professional experience linked to educational aspects in field of event management, coaching
- University degree is a strong advantage
- Experience of working in an international environment, across different cultures and languages
About the EHF
The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 national and two associated federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.
We are looking for a quick learner with problem solving skills, with an affinity for IT and logical understanding of processes. We appreciate highly for this role an open-minded personality, willing to learn and take responsibility. Ability to communicate in English and German is necessary.
Submitting an application
Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.
Further information
- Preferred starting date: May 2024
- Full-time
- Salary: € 35.000.- gross per year; overpayment possible depending on the level of education, work experience, qualifications, and additional skills
- Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria