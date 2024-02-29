Job Opening: Graphic Designer at EHF Marketing

Job specification
- Implementation of graphics in line with the corporate design to ensure brand consistency
- Graphic design for the creation of sales documents, presentations, etc.
- Graphic design digital media: social media channels, website, intranet, newsletter
- Graphic design print media: match and event branding, newspaper advertisements, advertising material, goodies incl. print preparation
- Graphic design from logos to concepts for campaigns
- Support with ongoing projects in various areas of the company - marketing tasks
- Support in event management
Key competencies
- Graduated in graphic design
- At least one year of experience as a graphic designer in an advertising agency or similar position
- Expert knowledge of Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Powerpoint; additional Adobe programme skills are welcome
- Independent and solution-oriented way of working
- Creativity, flexibility, good teamwork and communication skills
- Fluent in written and spoken German and English
- Detail- and solution-oriented way of working; hands-on mentality
- Comfortable in a fast-paced and changing environment
- Flexibility and ability to travel and work according to the EHF club competitions schedule
- Interest in and understanding of the sport of handball preferred
Further information
- Preferred starting date: 1 April 2024
- Full-time position
- Workplace: Vienna, Austria
- Salary: € 38.500 gross per year; overpayment possible depending on the level of education, work experience, qualifications and additional skills.
About EHF Marketing GmbH
Based in Vienna, Austria, EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm and a subsidiary of the European Handball Federation. The company works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to realise the full potential of the sport on the international sports market. EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the marketing and media rights of club competitions including the EHF Champions League Men + Women, the EHF European League Men + Women and EHF European Cup Men + Women.
Making your application
Applications should be made in writing in English, with a current CV and a covering letter setting out why you would like to apply
Applications should be sent by email to:
EHF Marketing GmbH
Nina Kernmayer
application@ehfmarketing.com