Job Opening: Graphic Designer at EHF Marketing

Job specification

Implementation of graphics in line with the corporate design to ensure brand consistency

Graphic design for the creation of sales documents, presentations, etc.

Graphic design digital media: social media channels, website, intranet, newsletter

Graphic design print media: match and event branding, newspaper advertisements, advertising material, goodies incl. print preparation

Graphic design from logos to concepts for campaigns

Support with ongoing projects in various areas of the company - marketing tasks

Support in event management

Key competencies

Graduated in graphic design

At least one year of experience as a graphic designer in an advertising agency or similar position

Expert knowledge of Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Powerpoint; additional Adobe programme skills are welcome

Independent and solution-oriented way of working

Creativity, flexibility, good teamwork and communication skills

Fluent in written and spoken German and English

Detail- and solution-oriented way of working; hands-on mentality

Comfortable in a fast-paced and changing environment

Flexibility and ability to travel and work according to the EHF club competitions schedule

Interest in and understanding of the sport of handball preferred

Further information

Preferred starting date: 1 April 2024

Full-time position

Workplace: Vienna, Austria

Salary: € 38.500 gross per year; overpayment possible depending on the level of education, work experience, qualifications and additional skills.

About EHF Marketing GmbH

Based in Vienna, Austria, EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm and a subsidiary of the European Handball Federation. The company works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to realise the full potential of the sport on the international sports market. EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the marketing and media rights of club competitions including the EHF Champions League Men + Women, the EHF European League Men + Women and EHF European Cup Men + Women.

Making your application

Applications should be made in writing in English, with a current CV and a covering letter setting out why you would like to apply

Applications should be sent by email to:

EHF Marketing GmbH

Nina Kernmayer

application@ehfmarketing.com