Job Vacancy: Brand Manager

This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role within the EHF and to work across a wide variety of different aspects of the federation’s business including major international events such as the EHF EURO.

The successful candidate will be the central contact for all brand topics within the EHF, with responsibility for the further development and implementation of the EHF umbrella brand as well as national team sub-brands such as the EHF EURO, beach and youth events.



With a strong background in both corporate design and marketing, the Brand Manager will be responsible for ensuring the correct implementation of corporate identity and also the creation of assets, working on own initiative, with in-house graphic designers and an external agency.

At the same time, the Brand Manager will responsible for building strong narratives around the EHF brand and its major national team event sub-brands, creating storylines and campaign concepts in order help the EHF build strong connections with its stakeholders and fans.

A willingness to travel is important for the role, with the role being responsible for the implementation of venue dressing at events such as the EHF EURO and EHF Beach Handball EURO.

The Brand Manager will work extensively across EHF departments, in particular with the EHF EURO and Media and Communications Departments, as well as with external partners, national federations and agencies. Strong soft skills, a structured approach to work and project management experience are all essentially to be successful in this position.

Job specification

Central contact person for all brand related topics within the EHF

Responsible for the creation and approval of marketing and brand assets

Provide support to host federations in the brand development process for EHF EURO events, including the creation of brand books

Creation of campaign concepts incl. look & feel, storyline to support awareness and promotion

Implementation of venue dressing at EHF events including attendance at site visits

Provide guidance, training and onboarding to EHF staff members

Maintenance of the federation’s digital asset management platform

Initiate, develop and manage brand-related projects

Work closely with external agencies and partners, graphic designers and the host federations of EHF events

Person specification

Project management experience is essential, with knowledge of Jira or similar project management software

Effective interpersonal communication and coordination skills with a structured approach to work

Comprehensive understanding of brand and brand development processes

Flair and expertise in marketing and corporate design

Background in marketing and the creation of campaigns

High level of expertise in Adobe InDesign and Photoshop essential

Fluency in spoken and written English essential

German an advantage

Ability to work proactively and be solution-orientated

Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile

Experience

3-5 years working in a similar position in an agency or sports federation

Degree in marketing/brand/graphic design

Experience of working with external agencies incl. providing briefings and project management

Previous experience of working on digital marketing campaigns an advantage

Essential: Knowledge of handball and/or experience of working in an international sports environment

Application

The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your covering letter, CV and portfolio with examples of previous work to: application@eurohandball.com

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks as required. The starting gross salary is EUR 45,000 per annum (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience).