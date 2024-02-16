Janos Gyurka’s Mosonmagyarovar and the power of belief

Mosonmagyarovar is a town of only 32,000 inhabitants, located near the western border of Hungary, less than 40 kilometres from the handball powerhouse city of Györ. With a few exceptions, handball on the western side of Hungary has dominated sports since 1966. But it was not until 2014 that MKC was founded.

The latest success of the club is linked to the former right back Gyurka. As part of the Hungarian national team, he won silver at the 1986 IHF Men’s World Championship and finished fourth at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988.

Gyurka joined MKC as head coach in 2020, following in the footsteps of the likes of Anita Görbicz’s first coach Kálmán Róth, or Tomás Hlavatý who now coaches EHF Champions League titleholders Vipers Kristiansand.

Under Gyurka’s leadership, Mosonmagyarovar has reached three EHF European League group phases in a row. One may think Gyurka may know something that his predecessors did not, but when trying to find out Mosonmagyarovar’s secret, the coach mostly shrugs. He is not one to bask in the spotlight, and steps back even when his players chanted his name in front of the TV cameras during the emotional celebration of victory against Györi Audi ETO KC last September.

“Our main goal has not changed, we are still focusing on teaching players because we work with talented, but mostly not experienced athletes. We want to fight for the opportunity to participate at the international club level. To achieve this, we must finish among the top four in the domestic league. Of course, we are aware that Györi Audi ETO and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are unattainable for us, and our main rival, DVSC Schaeffler, is also ahead of us.

“Progressing from the group phase in the EHF Europe League Women group phase would be commendable, but realistically, I consider gaining experience to be much more important. In any case, I am extremely proud of the work done so far,” explains Gyurka.