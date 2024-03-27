Job Vacancy: Brand Marketing

Working as part of a small marketing team within the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department, the successful candidate will take care of brand topics.

A key aspect of the role will include building strong narratives around the EHF brand and its major national team event sub-brands, creating storylines and campaign concepts in order help the EHF build strong connections with its stakeholders and fans.

Tasks and responsibilities range from the development of event brands, the implementation and approval of assets such as marketing graphics and event dressing as well as playing an important part in the success of marketing campaigns.



With a solid background in project management, an understanding of both marketing and corporate design as well as experience of working with external partners and agencies, the successful candidate will within the department and the EHF overall.

An understanding of corporate design is essential. Experience of working together with graphic designers and agencies will be required. Graphic design expertise and ability to create assets on own initiative would be an advantage.

Examples of current ongoing brand projects include: development of brand/campaign concepts for EHF EURO 2026 events; venue dressing implementation at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024; a brand/campaign concept for summer youth events; and a refresh of EHF corporate design.

This position will work extensively across EHF departments, in particular with the EHF EURO and Media and Communications Departments, as well as with external partners, national federations and agencies. A willingness to travel is important for the role.

Job specification

Central point for brand topics, questions and training within the EHF, ensuring correct implementation across all touchpoints

Development of brand concepts, corporate design, storytelling and campaign ideas for major events such as the EHF EURO

Creation, implementation and final approval of brand assets, working with in-house, external graphic designers and on own initiative

Implementation of venue dressing at EHF events including attendance at site visits

Maintenance of the federation’s digital asset management platform

Initiate, develop and manage brand-related projects

Work closely within the department (digital and CRM marketing, event promotion, ticketing, marketing implementation) as well as across all internal departments and with external partners

Person specification

Project management experience essential

Effective interpersonal communication and coordination skills with a structured approach to work

Comprehensive understanding of brand and brand development processes

Flair and passion for marketing, storytelling, corporate design etc.

Expertise in Adobe InDesign and Photoshop a strong advantage

Fluency in spoken and written English essential, additional languages an advantage (esp. German)

Ability to work proactively, be solution-orientated with strong soft skills

Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile

Experience

2-3 years working in a similar position in an agency or sports federation

Degree in marketing, brand, communications etc.

Experience of working with external agencies incl. providing briefings and management of deliverables within required deadlines

Previous experience of working on digital marketing campaigns

Knowledge of handball and/or experience of working in an international sports environment

Application

The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your covering letter, CV and portfolio with examples of previous work to: application@eurohandball.com

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start.

The minimum starting gross salary is EUR 45,000 per annum, which is negotiable depending on qualifications and experience.