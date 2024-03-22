European handball’s Secretaries General meet in Copenhagen 

EHF

22 March 2024, 12:00

The top-level operational personnel of the EHF’s member federations met in Copenhagen for the 14th edition of the EHF Conference for Secretaries General on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 March. 

Organised every two years in spring, the conference poses the opportunity for the member federations to receive insights on the latest projects in European handball, discuss new developments, and bring issues from the national level forward. 

"The federations’ 'handball heart' should always remain curious and should never hesitate to ask the right questions to further develop the sport," said Morten Stig Christensen, who opened the conference on behalf of the local hosts, the Danish Handball Association (DHF). 

The DHF president was the association's secretary general for 14 years before he assumed his current office in 2021. 

This year’s conference topics spanned from competition to coaches licensing, from an outlook to future EHF EURO events to grassroots handball, and from the EHF’s sustainability strategy to the latest projects being supported through the EHF’s Master Plan for the development of European handball. 

European handball in and beyond 2024 

2024 started with the record-breaking Men’s EHF EURO in Germany. The championship not only attracted more than 53,000 fans for its opening match and more than one million spectators across all 65 games, but it also proved a hit with followers on the EHF’s digital channels. 

764 million people were reached with the championship’s digital content via the EHF’s and selected third-party channels, an increase of 114 per cent compared to the Men’s EHF EURO 2022. 

The EHF’s EURO channels grew by 195,000 followers in January (+26 per cent), with the channels’ content accumulating 13.9 million engagements, including likes, comments and shares (+247 per cent). 

EHF Conference 20.03.2024 5609

However, the sport is not only moving ahead digitally, as the participants received a glimpse of what lies ahead for European handball. 

The Men’s 20 EHF EURO in July in Slovenia and the Men’s 18 EHF EURO in August in Montenegro will be the first of their kind to be played with 24 teams, with competition topics related to this change widely discussed among the participants.   

The EHF’s Methods Department used the conference to present a new approach to the RINCK convention and coaches licensing, and presented the possible implementation of a grassroots charter for European handball to foster the sport’s development across all age groups. 

On Thursday, the EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner presented an update to the federation’s sustainability strategy which was initiated at the EHF Congress in 2023 in Basel. With a focus on the EHF EURO events in the future, the EHF, together with the respective organisers, will be looking into implementing sustainable initiatives, i.e. related to transportation, in the upcoming championships. 

The final session provided the participants with the opportunity to receive first-hand insights and tips from federations already participating in the Master Plan. 

The EHF’s development scheme has been supporting more than a dozen projects since it was launched in 2021. In Copenhagen, the federations of Germany, Georgia, Croatia and Türkiye presented their projects ranging from fostering mini and kindergarten handball all the way to the implementation of a grassroots handball coaches licence.  

The two-day conference concluded with the draw for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers on Thursday and the corresponding Qualifiers workshop on Friday morning. 

Main photo © Dejan Obretkovic

