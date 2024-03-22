European handball’s Secretaries General meet in Copenhagen 

Organised every two years in spring, the conference poses the opportunity for the member federations to receive insights on the latest projects in European handball, discuss new developments, and bring issues from the national level forward.

"The federations’ 'handball heart' should always remain curious and should never hesitate to ask the right questions to further develop the sport," said Morten Stig Christensen, who opened the conference on behalf of the local hosts, the Danish Handball Association (DHF).

The DHF president was the association's secretary general for 14 years before he assumed his current office in 2021.

This year’s conference topics spanned from competition to coaches licensing, from an outlook to future EHF EURO events to grassroots handball, and from the EHF’s sustainability strategy to the latest projects being supported through the EHF’s Master Plan for the development of European handball.

European handball in and beyond 2024

2024 started with the record-breaking Men’s EHF EURO in Germany. The championship not only attracted more than 53,000 fans for its opening match and more than one million spectators across all 65 games, but it also proved a hit with followers on the EHF’s digital channels.

764 million people were reached with the championship’s digital content via the EHF’s and selected third-party channels, an increase of 114 per cent compared to the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

The EHF’s EURO channels grew by 195,000 followers in January (+26 per cent), with the channels’ content accumulating 13.9 million engagements, including likes, comments and shares (+247 per cent).