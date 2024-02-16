Job Vacancy: Freelance Social Media Editors

The EHF Media and Communications Department is looking to expand its team of social media editors and is currently recruiting freelancers to ensure the federation’s social media channels are kept up to date and to engage with fans on match days.

Working on a shift basis outside of office hours (between four and eight hours in the evening and at weekends), social media editors will be able to work from anywhere in Europe. These positions will not be based in the EHF office in Vienna, Austria.

The successful candidates will be required to coordinate the coverage in the European club competitions (e.g. EHF Champions League, EHF European League, etc.) and national team competitions (e.g. EHF EURO Qualifiers and World Championship qualification etc.), creating, editing and publishing content provided by a network of professional content creators, video editors, photographers and journalists from across Europe.

Tasks will include producing graphics and video content, coordinating the posting of match day related content to social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, X, Youtube etc.) as well as community management via social media.

We are looking for applicants with a strong background in social media and proficiency in graphic and video editing tools. Experience of working in sports media and an understanding of sports and sports marketing related issues and terminology is essential. A knowledge of handball and the EHF’s competitions as well as close to native English-speaking skills are a definite advantage.

Full training will be provided and will cover all requirements of the position including editorial guidelines and style, key handball and competition terminology, photo and video selection and editing, how to use the EHF’s content management systems as well as social media channel management.

About EHF Media and Communications

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe with 50 member federations and its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

The EHF Media and Communications Department is responsible for managing the EHF’s online web and social media channels, providing coverage of the federation’s many activities and competitions, with a particular focus on flagship competitions including the EHF Champions League and the EHF EURO Events.

Further information on the federation’s work can be found at eurohandball.com.

Applications

To apply, please send your application to the EHF Media and Communications Department via email. Your application should include an up-to-date CV highlighting your past experience in social media, as well as a portfolio showcasing content pieces you have created and published.

Applications should be sent to media@eurohandball.com before Monday, 11 March 2024.

Further information

For any further questions about the social media editor position, contact us at media@eurohandball.com