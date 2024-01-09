Job vacancy: Media & Communications Specialist

The Media & Communications Specialist reports to the editorial lead within the department as well as to the Director of Media & Communications. The role also involves working as part of the EHF media team at major handball events such as the EHF EUROs and the EHF FINAL4s.

Excellent written and spoken English are essential for the role, an ability to speak German or a willingness to learn will also be important. This role is full-time and based at the EHF Office in Vienna, Austria.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 2 February 2024.

Tasks & responsibilities

Implementation of the EHF’s communication strategies to achieve wider coverage in the media.

Planning and coordination of the European Handball Federation’s newsletters, including the preparation of assets and liaison with other departments and external contributors.

Planning and coordination of the production of the European Handball Federation’s media guides and press information packs for club and national team events.

Planning and coordination of editorial and social media content for the EHF’s beach handball events

Coordination of the photo project on club level including communication with the club’s photographers, production of briefings and photo team coordination at final events.

Channel management for the EHF’s presence on LinkedIn as well as on the federation’s corporate channels.

Planning and execution of push messages for the EHF’s Home of Handball app.

Coordinating the work of a network of freelance journalists across Europe, who provide content for EHF websites and publications, where applicable to the role’s task.

Maintaining and developing contacts within the EHF media network including club and federation media officers and media representatives.

Using online tools to monitor media coverage of the EHF, its activities and competitions, providing evaluation and analysis.

The role includes the possibility of media management duties at selected events.

Person specification

Knowledge of and passion for handball is a must

Excellent written and spoken English, ability to communicate in German or a willingness to learn. Additional languages would be an advantage.

Qualifications to degree level or related experience in English, journalism, communications, public relations, or a similar field.

At least 2 years’ experience working in journalism, communications, media, or public relations.

A flair for writing and editing English language content.

Knowledge and experience in the field of social media

Excellent communication and planning skills.

Excellent computer skills including MS Office and experience using CMS systems. Knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud software such as Photoshop is an advantage

Ability to work independently or as part of a team.

Resident in Vienna or willingness to relocate.

About the European Handball Federation

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations. Its tasks include the organisation and management of high-profile handball competitions such as the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF EURO events. The federation’s diverse range of responsibilities also include managing player transfers, development and education programmes as well as the promotion of additional forms of the game including beach handball and wheelchair handball.

About EHF Media and Communications

The EHF Media & Communications Department is responsible for the internal and external communications of the European Handball Federation. This includes corporate and stakeholder communications, digital campaigning, influencer marketing as well as overseeing the website and the EHF’s social media channels.

Applying for the position

To apply, send your current CV and a cover/motivation letter in English explaining why you would like to work for the EHF and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to application@eurohandball.com

The gross salary is EUR 40,000 per annum (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience).