Event Infrastructure | The Role

Joining the infrastructure team means working on the EHF EURO, a flagship event, and the top national team competition in European handball. The successful candidate will work in the EHF EURO Events department contributing to the organisation of the upcoming Men’s & Women’s EHF EUROs, specifically for the 2026 events.

The EHF EURO Events department is responsible for the entire event cycle, from handling the event application process to the planning and preparatory phases, culminating in the implementation of the final tournament.

Working within the event infrastructure team, you will be overseeing venue set-up and event logistics in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the required technical standards for the EHF EURO events.

Key Responsibilities

Plan and coordinate the overall technical infrastructure of arenas and hotels at EHF EURO venues, working closely with Organising Committees and EHF partners. This includes the planning of competition related areas, media areas, VIP & Hospitality areas as well as spectators’ areas.

Conduct venue pre-inspections and site visits alongside organisers and partners, producing detailed reports and arena drawings.

Define utilisation and routings within arenas for teams, media representatives, VIP guests, and spectators.

Plan and coordinate the TV production set-up (e.g., camera and TV studio positions) in collaboration with the Host Broadcaster and Organisers.

Plan the set-up of the media working areas, including commentary positions, flash zones, mixed zones, and media centres.

Coordinating the set-up of the competition areas, ensuring all necessary technical infrastructure is in place.

Oversee the venue dressing for arenas, hotels, and other event locations.

Manage EHF event logistics and coordinate partner shipments.

Define detailed set-up schedules for each venue in alignment with all stakeholders.

Develop event documentation, including set-up guidelines, set-up manuals, and venue manuals.

Coordinate and oversee the external EHF EURO Event Infrastructure Team.

Coordination of the arena entertainment between all parties involved (e.g.: screen/cube concept, music concept, light concept, content production, etc.)

Experience

Experience in a similar event management role is a strong advantage.

A university degree in Event Management is beneficial.

Working experience with European-wide or international sports events is advantageous.

Technical expertise in arena set-up and venue dressing is advantageous.

Experience in Arena Entertainment (sports presentation, in-game entertainment etc.) is favourable.

Knowledge of security and access control handling on large sport events is of advantage.

Experience working in an international environment across diverse cultures and languages.

Key Competencies

Experience in venue set-up for handball or other international sports events is highly preferred.

Strong interest in major global sports events, innovations, and emerging trends in the field.

Fluent in English and German (additional European languages are an advantage).

Knowledge and understanding of handball are a strong advantage.

Excellent communication skills and a client/service-oriented mindset.

A detail-oriented and solution-driven approach with a hands-on mentality.

Proficiency in MS Office, Adobe Software, and digital work processes.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Strong multitasking and project management skills, with the ability to prioritise responsibilities.

Willingness to travel frequently and work at preparatory events and the final tournament.

Adaptability to fast-paced and dynamic environments.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is based in the 3rd district of Vienna, Austria, and a newly constructed building provides a highly professional work environment with leading partners in the international sports industry. The EHF offers a permanent and full-time position to the successful candidate.

The preferred starting date for the position is 1 May 2025.

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna; please note that intensive working periods will occur in the months leading up to the events; applicants are expected to be able and willing to travel regularly and for periods up to and over three weeks as required.

The yearly gross salary of EUR 42,000 is open to negotiation based on qualifications and experience. Working in the EHF EURO department offers a unique opportunity to engage with different cultures and countries across Europe. The EHF EURO events take place biannually, with a 6- to 8-year preparation period for each tournament.

Further Information

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 3rd district. The federation and its daughter companies, EHF Marketing GmbH and EHF Services & Infrastructure GmbH are responsible for a wide range of activities, including the organisation of events, major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions Leagues, as well as marketing and sponsorship.

If you believe you can make a valuable contribution to the EHF EURO Events department, please submit your cover letter and CV in English to application@eurohandball.com.