Job vacancy: Project Management Office and IT Management Assistance

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 national and two associated federations across Europe and is recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots and education to top-level events.

The recruitment process to expand the team has begun as the EHF is looking to expand and restructure its IT department by appointing a Project Management Office and IT Management Assistant.

Project Management Office and IT Management Assistance

In order to meet the new challenges, the full-time position Project Management Office and IT Management Assistance in Vienna is open for applications with immediate effect. The new position will report directly to the Head of IT.

Core tasks will be project portfolio management, project management, implementation, quality assurance and documentation of IT processes, as well as direct support of the department management in the areas of resource planning and controlling.

We are looking for applicants with knowledge and affinity for both the "academic, theoretical" PPM and PM processes as well as a love for hands on project management for larger, more complex projects.

Passion for PM support, both theoretical and hands on, coaching and training are of importance.

Core Responsibilities:

Project Management Office:

Implement and execute Project Portfolio Management processes

Hands on Project Management for large and complex projects

Point of contact for business departments regarding requirements engineering and project management

Project Management coaching, training and ongoing support (methodologies and hands on, for IT and business departments)

Documentation of process and application landscape

Preparation of management reports

Support resource planning

Support in Controlling

IT Management Assistance:

Assistance with budget planning and control

Development and preparation of company policies

Creation of standardised forms for process management

Assistance in the planning of departmental resources

Meeting coordination, preparation, documentation and follow-up

License management

Qualifications:

Project management experience (classic and agile, ideally PMI or IPMA certified)

Higher technical education and experience in IT

MS Office - Power User

User experience with Jira and Confluence

German and English (business level both written and spoken)

Additional Skills:

High level of self-motivation and independence

Team player

Excellent personal time management

Excellent handling of changing priorities

Ability to prioritise, plan and execute a multitude of different tasks and to coordinate with multiple clients and departments

Excellent interconnected and overarching thought process; can you see the bigger picture?

Detailed, structured and reliable

Confident and efficient

Resilient

Communicative

High willingness to learn

Experience in communication and management of different stakeholders (employees, partners)

Sports enthusiast, especially team sports

Application:

Please send a current Curriculum Vitae as well as a letter of application in which you describe your motivation and present your qualifications via email to: application@eurohandball.com.